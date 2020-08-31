9 Things Every Beginner Should Know About Yoga

If it was all about how bendy we are, then that would qualify children as advanced yogis! When it comes to yoga, I can promise you the level of contortion is not symbolic of how advanced you are. Yes, it can take years of disciplined practice to master a curly pose, but if the mind is distracted, the breath is ragged or if your ego takes over to get you there, then the yoga is lost. Yoga is about creating an internal union that can happen in any posture, from sitting cross-legged, to Scorpion pose.