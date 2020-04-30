A 60-Second Numerology Quiz For Romantic Compatibility

There are seven core numbers on everyone's numerology chart. The "life path number," calculated using the numbers in one's birthday, reveals one’s personality traits, character, and life journey. This is an important one to use when evaluating relationships compatibility, because it can reveal if you and your partner are walking on the same path, heading in the same direction.

Take this 60-second quiz to calculate your life path number and find your most compatible matches.

Step 1: Add all of the numbers in your birth date together. Be sure to write out your full birth year (i.e., 1969 rather than just 69).

Step 2: Keep adding any double-digit numbers together until you get a single-digit life path number between 1 and 9.

Let’s use the birth date March 29, 1969 (3-29-1969) as an example.

3+2+9+1+9+6+9 = 39

3+9 = 12

1+2 = 3 Life Path Number

Step 3: Now, locate your life path number below to find your ideal match. But keep in mind, there are seven numbers in numerology chart, so for greater accuracy all the other numbers must also be taken into consideration.