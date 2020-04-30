A 60-Second Numerology Quiz For Romantic Compatibility

 Skip to content

Michelle Buchanan
Written by Michelle Buchanan
Michelle Buchanan is an international numerologist, Law of Attraction practitioner, and author of The Numerology Guidebook, Hay House Basics, Numerology, and Numerology Guidance Oracle Cards.
Illustration by Chloe Bulpin

Last updated on April 30, 2020

Physical attraction and sexual chemistry can be easy to find. The real challenge often lies in finding a partner whose personality and life journey are well-suited with your own. That's where numerology can comes in. The methodology assigns everyone a chart made up of seven core numbers, each one with its own insights. Some numbers are thought to be more compatible than others, and the key to finding an ideal partner lies in knowing which numbers are harmonious with your own.

And all it takes to unlock your numerology chart are the numbers and letters in your (and your potential partner's) name and birth date.

Find out how your numbers stack up:

There are seven core numbers on everyone's numerology chart. The "life path number," calculated using the numbers in one's birthday, reveals one’s personality traits, character, and life journey. This is an important one to use when evaluating relationships compatibility, because it can reveal if you and your partner are walking on the same path, heading in the same direction.

Take this 60-second quiz to calculate your life path number and find your most compatible matches.

Step 1: Add all of the numbers in your birth date together. Be sure to write out your full birth year (i.e., 1969 rather than just 69).

Step 2: Keep adding any double-digit numbers together until you get a single-digit life path number between 1 and 9.

Let’s use the birth date March 29, 1969 (3-29-1969) as an example.

3+2+9+1+9+6+9 = 39

3+9 = 12

1+2 = 3 Life Path Number

Step 3: Now, locate your life path number below to find your ideal match. But keep in mind, there are seven numbers in numerology chart, so for greater accuracy all the other numbers must also be taken into consideration.

Life Path 1

Photo by Illustration Credit: Chloe Bulpin

Most Compatible Numbers: 1, 3, 4, 5, 7

Life Path 2

Photo by Illustration Credit: Chloe Bulpin

Most Compatible Numbers: 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 9

Life Path 3

Photo by Illustration Credit: Chloe Bulpin

Most Compatible Numbers: 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 9

Life Path 4

Photo by Illustration Credit: Chloe Bulpin

Most Compatible Numbers: 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 8

Life Path 5

Photo by Illustration Credit: Chloe Bulpin

Most Compatible Numbers: 1, 3, 5, 7, 9

Life Path 6

Photo by Illustration Credit: Chloe Bulpin

Most Compatible Numbers: 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 9

Life Path 7

Photo by Illustration Credit: Chloe Bulpin

Most Compatible Numbers: 1, 4, 5, 7, 9

Life Path 8

Photo by Illustration Credit: Chloe Bulpin

Most Compatible Numbers: 2, 4, 6, 8

Life Path 9

Photo by Illustration Credit: Chloe Bulpin

Most Compatible Numbers: 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 9

While numerology can provide a new lens for looking at someone's essential qualities, remember that it doesn’t guarantee a successful match. If something is not meant to be, it's not meant to be—regardless of the numbers!

