Numerologist

Kaitlyn Kaerhart is a New York-based numerologist and musician. She first studied numerology with an esteemed Indian mystic before spending the following years studying with shamans and healers to help her understand the full power of the numbers in our lives, including numerology's relationship with astrology, tarot, and healing practices. She has also studied sound healing, reiki, crystals, and meditation.

She is the author of the upcoming book You Are Cosmic Code: Essential Numerology and a collaborator on the upcoming astrology-numerology tarot deck, Celestial Bodies. You can find her on Instagram @kaerhart.