Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

Your 2025 Numerology Forecast: A Universal Year 9 Of Transformation & Endings

Kaitlyn Kaerhart
Author:
Kaitlyn Kaerhart
December 31, 2024
Kaitlyn Kaerhart
Numerologist
By Kaitlyn Kaerhart
Numerologist
Kaitlyn Kaerhart is a New York-based numerologist and musician. She is the author of the upcoming book 'You Are Cosmic Code: Essential Numerology' and a collaborator on the upcoming astrology-numerology tarot deck, Celestial Bodies.
Numerology: The Universal Energy Of The Month Of May
Image by mbg Creative x Olena Sergienko / Unsplash
December 31, 2024

We’ve arrived at the final chapter of a profound 9-year cycle—a period of culmination, reflection, and meaningful transformation.

The energy of the Universal Year 9 encourages us to release the old and prepare for the new. It’s a year of endings and breakthroughs, shedding what no longer serves to make room for a future aligned with our highest potential.

This year invites us into a phase of metamorphosis

Much like the caterpillar dissolves into "conscious goo" before emerging as a butterfly, we, too, are asked to embrace this process of deep release.

As we approach the Universal Year 1 in 2026, the beginning of a new cycle, we must first clear away what is outdated, whether it’s beliefs, habits, or structures. This is the time to surrender and trust the process of renewal.

The Universal Year 9 is a powerful call to reflect on the last nine years

What have we learned? How have we grown? Which parts of our journey are complete, and what are we ready to leave behind? While endings can be bittersweet, they are also opportunities for closure and clarity, creating space for something more fulfilling.

Globally, we may see significant shifts and dismantling of outdated systems or ideologies. This could manifest as political transitions, the collapse of entrenched institutions, or a collective push toward sustainability and equity.

The humanitarian nature of the 9 in numerology brings a heightened awareness of social justice, community, and global healing, calling us to move beyond division and toward unity.

On an emotional level, this year may stir feelings of nostalgia, grief, or vulnerability

Letting go is never easy, but it is often the precursor to profound growth. Trust that every release is paving the way for something better. This is a time to honor the endings, knowing they are clearing space for possibilities beyond what we can currently imagine.

The energy of the 9 holds a deep wisdom, encouraging us to surrender to transformation. By embracing this year’s challenges and opportunities, we are setting the stage for a new cycle—one filled with clarity, intention, and infinite potential.

What to expect during a Universal Year 9

Each person experiences this energy uniquely, but common themes may include:

  • Increased awareness of what no longer serves you: Relationships, habits, or thought patterns may feel restrictive, nudging you toward release.
  • Deep self-reflection: Align your goals and values with your personal truth to prepare for the next chapter of growth.
  • Closure and resolution: Unfinished projects or lingering conflicts may come to the surface for resolution.
  • Nostalgia and mourning: Mixed emotions may arise as you let go of the past while preparing for renewal.

Monthly numerology cycles in 2025

As part of this Universal Year, we also navigate Universal Month Cycles, which bring monthly themes that guide us on a more focused level. Here are the themes for each month in 2025:

  • January: New beginnings & the self
  • February: Partnership & balance
  • March: Communication & self-expression
  • April: Foundations & work
  • May: Freedom & change
  • June: Relationships & healing
  • July: Spirituality & sacred calling
  • August: Money & power
  • September: Completion & endings
  • October: New beginnings & the self
  • November: Partnership & balance
  • December: Communication & self-expression

The takeaway

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by this Universal Year 9 energy, I created a “Year 9 Survival Guide” to help you navigate it. I truly believe this is the hardest year in the cycle, and having the right tools makes all the difference. (The guide is currently half off and exclusively available to those who purchase my Personal Year Planners.)

Overall, by tuning into the yearly and monthly numerology cycles, you can align more deeply with the flow of the year, making it easier to navigate both its challenges and opportunities.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Zodiac Sign Has A Reputation For Being Annoying—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Has A Reputation For Being Annoying—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Your New Year's Eve Horoscope Just Dropped—Here's What To Know
Spirituality

Your New Year's Eve Horoscope Just Dropped—Here's What To Know

The AstroTwins

What To Know For The Last New Moon Of 2024 & How To Work With It
Spirituality

What To Know For The Last New Moon Of 2024 & How To Work With It

Sarah Regan

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Impacted By The New Moon In Capricorn
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Impacted By The New Moon In Capricorn

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Has A Reputation For Being Stubborn — Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Has A Reputation For Being Stubborn — Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Had A Reputation For Being "Difficult" In 2024
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Had A Reputation For Being "Difficult" In 2024

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Has A Reputation For Being Annoying—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Has A Reputation For Being Annoying—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Your New Year's Eve Horoscope Just Dropped—Here's What To Know
Spirituality

Your New Year's Eve Horoscope Just Dropped—Here's What To Know

The AstroTwins

What To Know For The Last New Moon Of 2024 & How To Work With It
Spirituality

What To Know For The Last New Moon Of 2024 & How To Work With It

Sarah Regan

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Impacted By The New Moon In Capricorn
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Impacted By The New Moon In Capricorn

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Has A Reputation For Being Stubborn — Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Has A Reputation For Being Stubborn — Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Had A Reputation For Being "Difficult" In 2024
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Had A Reputation For Being "Difficult" In 2024

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Has A Reputation For Being Annoying—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Has A Reputation For Being Annoying—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Your New Year's Eve Horoscope Just Dropped—Here's What To Know
Spirituality

Your New Year's Eve Horoscope Just Dropped—Here's What To Know

The AstroTwins

What To Know For The Last New Moon Of 2024 & How To Work With It
Spirituality

What To Know For The Last New Moon Of 2024 & How To Work With It

Sarah Regan

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Impacted By The New Moon In Capricorn
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Impacted By The New Moon In Capricorn

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Has A Reputation For Being Stubborn — Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Has A Reputation For Being Stubborn — Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Had A Reputation For Being "Difficult" In 2024
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Had A Reputation For Being "Difficult" In 2024

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Has A Reputation For Being Annoying—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Has A Reputation For Being Annoying—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Your New Year's Eve Horoscope Just Dropped—Here's What To Know
Spirituality

Your New Year's Eve Horoscope Just Dropped—Here's What To Know

The AstroTwins

What To Know For The Last New Moon Of 2024 & How To Work With It
Spirituality

What To Know For The Last New Moon Of 2024 & How To Work With It

Sarah Regan

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Impacted By The New Moon In Capricorn
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Impacted By The New Moon In Capricorn

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Has A Reputation For Being Stubborn — Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Has A Reputation For Being Stubborn — Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Had A Reputation For Being "Difficult" In 2024
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Had A Reputation For Being "Difficult" In 2024

Sarah Regan

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.