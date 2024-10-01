"These people thrive when working creatively for their community—they make great teachers, philanthropists, activists, and artists," Kaehart explains, adding they approach everything (from romance to their jobs) from a very heart-centered place. "With these people it's really, really important that they're able to give of themselves, and that they are experiencing compassion and empathy in their interactions. They're most driven and motivated by the desire to give and to contribute something to large groups of people."