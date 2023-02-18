Life path 9's handle their relationships just like everything else in their life: with a humanitarian approach. That being said, this is someone who wants to be in a partnership that can make waves in the world for the better.

As Kaehart explains, "Their romantic relationships have a bigger purpose—these are couples who want to join the Peace Corps together, or things like that. They're involved in philanthropic ventures and nonprofit work."

And just as their selflessness to the world can lead to burnout, so can selflessness in relationships, so it's important for life path 9's to remember not to abandon their own needs in order to keep their partner happy.

In terms of romantic compatibility, according to both Buchanan and Kaerhart, life path 9's are most compatible with life paths 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, and 9. They may not click as well with life path 1's, life path 4's, and life path 8's.