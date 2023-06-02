Are You A Life Path Number 3? Here's What That Means For You, According To Numerologists
Whether you've mapped your astrological birth chart or dipped into human design, you've probably heard a bit about numerology. In this ancient system, numbers and letters hold energetic vibrations—and those vibrations are thought to influence our direction in life.
Once you calculate your numerology chart and know your life path number, you can use it to better understand your personality, strengths, and weaknesses. Here, we're diving deep into life path number 3.
Common traits of life path 3:
Expressive
Life path 3s, or the communicators in numerology, tend to extremely expressive and chatty. As numerologist and author of You Are Cosmic Code Kaitlyn Kaerhart tells mindbodygreen, they must learn the art of patience while dealing with conflict, because sometimes their self-expression turns into judgmental remarks or gossiping."
And numerologist Michelle Buchanan echoes this point, previously writing for mindbodygreen that eliminating gossip and drama is necessary for this life path, and that their lesson is to not exaggerate negativity or overdramatize problems.
Empathetic
Life path 3s are often more emotionally sensitive and empathetic than the other life path numbers, soaking up the emotions of all those around them. Sometimes, this can even cause them to shut down or lose sight of their higher self. Kaerhart notes that this life path needs to remember to "always shine their light and communicate their most authentic self, regardless of how it is received."
Creative
With their natural gift for self-expression and communication, Buchanan says life path 3s are highly creative. After all, they need an outlet to pour all of their expression into, whether that's through music, art, dancing, or even cooking. The more they can express themselves through their creations, the better.
Enthusiastic
Life path 3s are some of the most enthusiastic people you'll ever meet. According to Kaehart, "The 3 is here to master self expression and inspire others to do the same." Sometimes referred to as the "sunshine number," 3s are animated, excitable and have an enthusiastic attitude that is highly infectious, she says, adding that "these are the true lovers of life."
Mystical
For life path 3s, spirituality may be a big part of their inner world. As Kaerhart explains, "The number 3 has always been considered sacred, so if your path is 3, mysticism could play a role in your life." These people may be attracted to religious institutions, as well as more mystical, spiritual, gnostic pursuits.
Strengths and weaknesses
Strengths:
- Creative
- Inspiring
- Communicative
- Empathetic
- Independent
- Free-spirited
- Charming
Weaknesses:
- Overly sensitive
- Prone to gossip
- Can be judgmental
- Insecure
- Disorganized
- Undisciplined
- Overdramatic
In their careers
With their natural gift for self-expression, communication, and creativity, Buchanan says 3's thrive in careers where they can create and share those creations with others. Picture your artists, musicians, or even world-class chefs. They may also express themselves kinesthetically (a dancer or yoga teacher), verbally (a writer or speaker), or conceptually (a spiritual mentor).
These folks are also very inspiring and motivating to the people around them, with a keen ability to get people excited about a project or group goal. While they may need to reel in their often scattered nature in order to get things done on time or stay organized, when they do, they make great coworkers and even managers.
Here are some fitting careers for this life path number, according to Buchanan:
- Entertainer
- Artist
- Chef
- Designer
- Actor
- Musician
- Dancer
- Child-care professional
- Writer
- Publicist
- Photographer
- Salesperson
- Architect
- Graphic designer
- Hairstylist
In relationships
In their relationships, life path 3s sensitivity and empathy shine alongside their zest for life and enthusiasm about everything. They make for compassionate and expressive lovers, though they do tend to be quite flirty and charming, so have to be careful not to lead anyone on with their quintessential friendliness.
When they commit, they do appreciate a level of independence, so they're not necessarily ones you'd expect to be clingy. However, they do place great importance on communication, and will prefer to talk things out than avoid difficult conversations.
They can also deal with a certain level of insecurity and self-esteem issues, so they may require reassurance from their partners from time to time, but generally speaking, these is a life path that just wants to have fun and "enjoy the ride" with their partner.
As far as numerological compatibility goes, 3s do best with other life path 3s, life path 6s, and life path 9s, and may also mesh well with life paths 1, 2, and 5.
How to thrive
When it comes to thriving as a life path 3, there are a few key points to keep in mind that address the more "shadowy" aspects of this life path number. For instance, Kaerhart explains, these people can get "caught up in negative aspects of self-expression," like becoming judgmental or indulging in gossip, so those things should be avoided when possible.
And while they are an expressive personality, this can lead to being overly dramatic, with Buchanan noting that eliminating drama is essential for this life path to thrive.
Lastly, it's super important for this life path number to have a creative outlet (or even multiple outlets) to express their creativity. Without one, they may feel stifled, disconnected from their higher self, or isolated from others.
FAQs:
Who should life path 3 marry?
Life path 3s do best with other life path 3s, life path 6s and 9s, and may also mesh well with life paths 1, 2, and 5.
What are the struggles of a life path 3?
Life path 3s can struggle with their high sensitivity, which can make them overly empathetic, and sometimes overdramatic.
What is life path 3's weakness?
Life path 3s weaknesses include being overly sensitive, prone to gossip, insecure, undisciplined, and overdramatic.
The takeaway
Numerology can give us a new way to understand everything from our personality to the kind of year we're going to have. And if you're a life path number 3, finding a way to express yourself and communicate through creativity is the name of the game for you.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.