Are You A Life Path Number 8? What That Means For You, According To Numerologists
In numerology, numbers and letters are believed to hold energetic vibrations—and those vibrations influence our lives. Once you calculate your numerology chart and know your life path number, you can use it to better understand your personality, strengths, and weaknesses.
Today, we're diving deep into life path number 8.
Life path 8 key traits
Life path 8's, also known as "the Powerhouse" of numerology, are ambitious, hardworking, and often very (materially) successful, according to numerologist and author of You Are Cosmic Code, Kaitlyn Kaerhart.
As the bridge between the material and spiritual world, she notes, life path 8's must learn to stay grounded with a strong sense of purpose in order to have a healthy relationship with money and power.
Here's a look at five of their fundamental qualities.
Ambitious
Life path 8's are characterized by their unmatched ambition, according to Kaerhart. And while ambition can be a good thing, she adds there can be a tendency of being overly materialistic and overbearing.
Disciplined and hardworking
Kaerhart notes that 8's are extremely disciplined. This makes them excellent leaders who can effect real change, and they also intuitively understand the energetic dynamics of power and money.
Power manifestors
Numerologist Michelle Buchanan explains that since 8 is a powerful number for manifestation, those with this life path number tend to attract what they focus their attention on.
This ability is a great thing when 8's are living in alignment and aware of their thoughts and feelings—but things can get ugly fast "when they are pessimistic, materialistic, competitive, or have a victim mentality," she says, adding, "They can attract what they don't want faster than any other number."
Wealthy
Life path 8's are known as the powerhouse, and Kaehart says 8 is the only number associated with money. "I've never seen an 8 not come into significant abundance," she says.
Dominant
Life path 8's are also known for being authoritative—and even controlling. "They're very much an authority in whatever field they want to be in," Kaehart says. While leadership can be an admirable quality, it's important these folks avoid exerting their power negatively and always use it for the betterment of all, she notes.
Life path 8 celebrities
- Deepak Chopra
- Penelope Cruz
- Sandra Bullock
- Trevor Noah
- Amy Schumer
- Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Helena Bonham-Carter
- Dwayne Johnson
- RuPaul
- Bob Dylan
- Barbara Streisand
- Robin Williams
- Björk
- Cate Blanchett
Strengths
- Organized
- Pioneering
- Self-motivated
- Tenacious
- Strong
- Driven
- Dependable
- Hardworking
- Fair
Weaknesses
- Workaholic
- Egotistical
- Materialistic
- Domineering
- Manipulative
- Greedy
- Poverty-conscious
- Intolerant
- Superficial
Life path 8 careers
Eights are talented leaders and problem solvers who are often drawn to self-employment or positions of authority, according to Buchanan, who adds, "When they live by their higher ideals, they can be extremely successful in business."
As you might imagine, it's important for these folks to take the reins in whatever career they choose, with Kaerhart noting, "I never want to limit any number to a field, but I will say the life path 8 has to work for themselves."
Buchanan echoes this point, telling mindbodygreen they tend to work well in management roles and positions of authority where they can make decisions and be in control. "They don't like being told what to do, especially when they don't respect the person in charge—therefore self-employment is preferred."
Whether they're a self-employed hairstylist or the CEO of a major international corporation, she adds, they just want to be in control.
"The most suitable industries for an 8 life path are determined by the Destiny, Soul and Maturity Number," Buchanan says (which you can find in your full numerology chart). "For example, a 3 Destiny Number indicates a creative, artistic, or communications industry such as beauty, fashion, design, entertainment."
That said, according to Buchanan, life path 8's would generally do well in these fields or positions:
- Business owner
- Independent contractor
- Manager or supervisor
- Banking or finance professional
- Business advisor
- Property developer or broker
- Surgeon
- Lawyer
- Politician
- Executive
- Military or law enforcement officer
Life path 8 love, relationships & compatibility
As Buchanan explains, looking at someone's entire chart of 7 Core Personality Numbers will offer greater accuracy when it comes to numerology compatibility, "but in general terms, 8 is a strong and masculine number that has incarnated to work on 'power' issues—therefore, some 8s need to be in control and can be domineering in relationships."
Kaehart notes this controlling nature is something they (and their partner) need to watch out for, adding "They want things their way, and when they don't get their way, they can come off as a bit of a dictator."
However, Buchanan tells mindbodygreen, "All 8's are here to learn to obtain 'balance,' and those who have mastered this attract healthy relationships with partners who are 'just right,' and there are no power issues between them."
Some 8's, but not all, she says, are most compatible with the 4, 6, or 8 life path. But Kaehart adds that at the end of the day, "any number can be with any number."
Most compatible with life path 8's
- Life path 2
- Life path 4
- Life path 8
Could go either way with life path 8's
May not have luck with life path 8's
How to thrive as a life path 8
Study the universal laws
Buchanan recommends 8's study and live their life by the universal laws that govern this world (like the law of attraction). She adds that Sandra Anne Taylor's book, Quantum Success: The Astounding Science of Wealth and Happiness is a book every 8 should read.
The more 8's understand the laws of the universe, the better they'll be able to bridge the material and the spiritual.
Find balance within yourself
One of life path 8's biggest lessons is to learn how to find balance, in life and within themselves: "Balance between the material and spiritual world; balance between the ego human mind and the inner voice of the soul; balance between self-discipline and self-control and a need to control circumstances, others, and the world," Buchanan says.
Whether through study, service to others, or other forms of self-improvement, it's all about striking balance in all areas of life for this number. "Life path 8's are strongly governed by the Law of Cause and Effect, so it's vital that they live honestly and with integrity because what goes around comes around," she adds, "and this is doubly so for an 8."
Use abundance affirmations
Kaerhart explains that it's very important for 8s to have a healthy relationship with money, abundance, and wealth. And Buchanan adds they also need to find the balance between "having an attitude of abundance yet knowing that money, power, and success do not define them."
Positive money and power affirmations will serve them well. Buchanan recommends repeating, I adopt an attitude of abundance and reclaim my personal power.
Kaerhart suggests, I am abundant and ambitious using this power to do good in the world.
FAQs:
What does a life path of 8 mean?
Life path 8's, also known as "the Powerhouse" of numerology, are ambitious, hardworking, and often very (materially) successful.
Who should life path number 8 marry?
A life path 8 could have a happy marriage with any life path number, but may have the best luck with life paths 2, 4, and 8.
What is the negative side of life path 8?
Some negative sides to the life path 8 include being a workaholic, egotistical, materialistic, manipulative, greedy, and/or domineering.
What is the life path 8 manifesting?
In numerology, 8 is thought to be the most powerful number for manifesting, so life path 8's have tremendous manifestation capabilities, and are also the bridge between the material and spiritual world.
The takeaway
Numerology can give us a new way to understand everything from our personality to the kind of year we're going to have. And if you have an 8 life path number, striking a balance between material success and spiritual fulfillment is the name of the game for you.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.