Eights are talented leaders and problem solvers who are often drawn to self-employment or positions of authority, according to Buchanan, who adds, "When they live by their higher ideals, they can be extremely successful in business."

As you might imagine, it's important for these folks to take the reins in whatever career they choose, with Kaerhart noting, "I never want to limit any number to a field, but I will say the life path 8 has to work for themselves."

Buchanan echoes this point, telling mindbodygreen they tend to work well in management roles and positions of authority where they can make decisions and be in control. "They don't like being told what to do, especially when they don't respect the person in charge—therefore self-employment is preferred."

Whether they're a self-employed hairstylist or the CEO of a major international corporation, she adds, they just want to be in control.

"The most suitable industries for an 8 life path are determined by the Destiny, Soul and Maturity Number," Buchanan says (which you can find in your full numerology chart). "For example, a 3 Destiny Number indicates a creative, artistic, or communications industry such as beauty, fashion, design, entertainment."

That said, according to Buchanan, life path 8's would generally do well in these fields or positions: