When it comes to their relationships, life path 5s want to be with someone who can keep up with their seemingly insatiable need for adventure. As Kaerhart explains, they appreciate freedom and variety in their relationships, and while that doesn't necessarily mean a variety of partners, it won't hurt to keep things interesting.

In terms of what these people do with their partners, in any case, they want that exploratory vibe, always looking to try something new—whether it's traveling to a new country or hitting up the new cafe in town. "It's really important that they're going on adventures with their partner, that they're having new experiences together, and that they're exploring," Kaerhart tells mindbodygreen.

And as aforementioned, sensuality is very important for this life path, because the five represents the five senses, which creates a constant sense of excitement.

In terms of their compatibility with the other life path numbers, according to both Kaerhart and Buchanan, 5s tend to get along best with life paths 1 and 7, and other life path 5s. They may also get along well with life path 3s and 9s.