I always like to think of Bruce Lee when I think of the number 7. He was a Life Path 7, and if you have ever watched any of his interviews, he represented that deep philosophical energy of the 7 so perfectly. One of his most famous quotes serves as great advice for entering this year: "Empty your mind, be formless. Shapeless, like water. If you put water into a cup, it becomes the cup. You put water into a bottle and it becomes the bottle. You put it in a teapot and it becomes the teapot. Now, water can flow or it can crash. Be water, my friend."