In numerology, the number 7 is the most spiritual number (only rivaled by the master number 11). The 7 is the philosopher and the seeker. When we are in a 7 Year cycle, this is a time of spiritual awakenings, knowledge gathering, solitude, and inward focus.

Are you ready for self-reflection and to dive deep into the inner workings of your spiritual self? Because that is exactly what 2023 is inviting us to do.

The collective will undergo major shifts in how we think, see, and view the world this year. Our sense of spirituality is growing tremendously and we may see shifts in our philosophies and spiritual beliefs. If you do not consider yourself a spiritual person, this year you may start to explore your spirituality more—either on purpose or by accident (say, for example, through a sudden spiritual awakening).

I always like to think of Bruce Lee when I think of the number 7. He was a Life Path 7 and if you have ever watched any of his interviews, he represented that deep philosophical energy of the 7 so perfectly. One of his most famous quotes serves as great advice for entering this year: “Empty your mind, be formless. Shapeless, like water. If you put water into a cup, it becomes the cup. You put water into a bottle and it becomes the bottle. You put it in a teapot and it becomes the teapot. Now, water can flow or it can crash. Be water, my friend.”