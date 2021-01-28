mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Spirituality
Our Numerology Forecast For 2021 Is In: What To Expect In The "5" Year

Our Numerology Forecast For 2021 Is In: What To Expect In The "5" Year

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
(Last Used: 1/27/21) Our Numerology Forecast For 2021 Is In: What To Expect In The "5" Year

Image by mbg creative

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
January 28, 2021 — 11:39 AM

Whether or not you made New Year's resolutions, most of us intuitively feel a profound energy shift whenever the calendar turns. In numerology, that transition is a big deal: It marks the passage into a new Universal Year.

This affects the collective atmosphere of the world for a 12-month period! You can think of the Universal Year as the state or country you're driving through on your yearly "road trip," and each number comes with its own unique resonance. 

How to calculate the Universal Year.

In numerology, each calendar year adds up to a single-digit number, which holds a unique energetic influence and imprint. It's called the Universal Year. This means that everyone on the planet will experience the energy of a particular number during the entire year, from January 1 until December 31.

Add the individual numbers of the current year together, like this:

2021 = 2 + 0 + 2 + 1 = 5. That's why 2021 is a 5 Universal Year.

Advertisement

What's the 5 Universal Year all about?

In numerology, the number 5 represents the energy of instability. Change is its key mandate. The emphasis during a 5 Universal Year is pushing boundaries, exploration, and new ideas—embarked upon with an adventurous and fearless spirit.

To make the most of a 5 Universal Year, expect (and embrace) the unexpected!

Juggling freedom and responsibility: The 5 Year challenge

The Universal 5 vibe is volatile, yet exciting—and that should come as no surprise given the turbulent state of our world. But unlike the heavy and hardworking 4 energy of 2020 (more on that in a minute), a 5 Universal Year invites us to explore the true meaning of freedom.

How do we collectively secure a sense of sovereignty while also handling our mundane responsibilities? In 2021, we'll all have to strike that balance.

For example, we can't have financial freedom unless we earn money, invest wisely, and plan effectively. Taking this responsible route earns us the financial resources to live on our own terms—a strong 5 desire.

Some people say that good health is freedom. We can't continuously indulge in excessive behaviors if we also want to experience physical strength and mobility. How can we bring discipline to our diets and routines in order to experience a vibrant mind, body, and spirit? 

Under the numerology of 2021, outmoded lifestyles and beliefs will dramatically shift. While there will be continued uncertainty, the 5 Universal Year will also bring progress and impactful change.

Unlike last year, rocking the boat and making waves are essential now. No more clinging to the past. Welcome the vivacious energy of a new era—as the 5 brings our passion alive!

This article was co-written by Felicia Bender and excerpted from The AstroTwins' 2021 Horoscope: The Complete Yearly Astrology Guide for Every Zodiac Sign by Ophira Edut and Tali Edut, with permission from the publisher.

Advertisement
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
View the class
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

How To Calm Down Instantly By Simply "Scanning" Your Right Hand

Sarah Regan
How To Calm Down Instantly By Simply "Scanning" Your Right Hand
Spirituality

Meet The Fool: The Fun & Fearless Risk Taker Of Your Tarot Deck

Sarah Regan
Meet The Fool: The Fun & Fearless Risk Taker Of Your Tarot Deck
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Beauty

From Shimmer To Subtle Neutrals: The 11 Best Natural Eyeshadows

Alexandra Engler
From Shimmer To Subtle Neutrals: The 11 Best Natural Eyeshadows
Nature

Natural Rx: Having Trees Close To Home Might Ease Depression Risk

Sarah Regan
Natural Rx: Having Trees Close To Home Might Ease Depression Risk
Mental Health

One Trait That Many People Who Struggle To Fall Asleep Have In Common

Emma Loewe
One Trait That Many People Who Struggle To Fall Asleep Have In Common
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Functional Food

This May Be The Superfood Your Diet Needs, According To Nutritionists

Abby Moore
This May Be The Superfood Your Diet Needs, According To Nutritionists
Routines

Try This Mind- And Body-Releasing Yoga Pose, Perfect For Tonight's Full Moon

Sarah Regan
Try This Mind- And Body-Releasing Yoga Pose, Perfect For Tonight's Full Moon
Home

5 Dangerous Myths About Removing Mold At Home, From A Remediation Expert

Michael Rubino
5 Dangerous Myths About Removing Mold At Home, From A Remediation Expert
Sex

A Beginner's Guide To Audio Erotica, In Case You're Curious

Sarah Regan
A Beginner's Guide To Audio Erotica, In Case You're Curious
Beauty

Considering Curly Bangs? We're Obsessed Too, But Read This First

Alexandra Engler
Considering Curly Bangs? We're Obsessed Too, But Read This First
Integrative Health

Full Moons Mess With Sleep, New Research Finds — But We Have No Clue Why

Emma Loewe
Full Moons Mess With Sleep, New Research Finds — But We Have No Clue Why
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/2021-yearly-numerology-forecast

Your article and new folder have been saved!