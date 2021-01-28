The Universal 5 vibe is volatile, yet exciting—and that should come as no surprise given the turbulent state of our world. But unlike the heavy and hardworking 4 energy of 2020 (more on that in a minute), a 5 Universal Year invites us to explore the true meaning of freedom.

How do we collectively secure a sense of sovereignty while also handling our mundane responsibilities? In 2021, we'll all have to strike that balance.

For example, we can't have financial freedom unless we earn money, invest wisely, and plan effectively. Taking this responsible route earns us the financial resources to live on our own terms—a strong 5 desire.

Some people say that good health is freedom. We can't continuously indulge in excessive behaviors if we also want to experience physical strength and mobility. How can we bring discipline to our diets and routines in order to experience a vibrant mind, body, and spirit?

Under the numerology of 2021, outmoded lifestyles and beliefs will dramatically shift. While there will be continued uncertainty, the 5 Universal Year will also bring progress and impactful change.

Unlike last year, rocking the boat and making waves are essential now. No more clinging to the past. Welcome the vivacious energy of a new era—as the 5 brings our passion alive!

This article was co-written by Felicia Bender and excerpted from The AstroTwins' 2021 Horoscope: The Complete Yearly Astrology Guide for Every Zodiac Sign by Ophira Edut and Tali Edut, with permission from the publisher.