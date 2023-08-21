Life path 1's may be independent, but they're also passionate and charismatic, so they'll have no problem flirting with the object of their affection or making the first move—if they're actually interested, that is.

With a life path 1, you'll know if you've got their attention, as they're not ones to lead people on or say things only because they think it's what you want them to say. However, it can be a long road to lock in a commitment, considering this life path is much more preoccupied with their own goals and ambitions.

However, when they feel good about where they are, in terms of tracking towards those goals, they make loyal and attentive partners.

Here's a closer look at this life path's compatibility with the other life path numbers.