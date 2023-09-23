As numerologist Kaitlyn Kaerhart tells mindbodygreen, life path 6s just want to help—but their idealism can make it tough to distinguish what's realistic versus what is clinging to impossible perfection. "If you are a 6," she says, "you may struggle with perfectionism and idealism and can hold yourself to unreasonably high standards." To that end, she adds, you might also have a tendency of putting others on a pedestal, "only to be disappointed when you learn that everyone has faults."