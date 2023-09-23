Are You A Life Path Number 6? What That Means For You, According To Numerologists
In the ancient system of numerology, numbers and letters hold energetic vibrations—and those vibrations are thought to influence our direction in life.
Once you calculate your numerology chart and know your life path number, you can use it to better understand your personality, strengths, and weaknesses. Here, we're diving deep into life path number 6.
Life path 6 key traits
Nurturing
Life path 6's are sometimes referred to as the "nurturers" of numerology. According to numerologist Michelle Buchanan, you can think of these folks as the true caregivers of society. They love to help and be of service to others, and often consider the needs of others much sooner than they think about their own.
Idealistic
As numerologist Kaitlyn Kaerhart tells mindbodygreen, life path 6s just want to help—but their idealism can make it tough to distinguish what's realistic versus what is clinging to impossible perfection. "If you are a 6," she says, "you may struggle with perfectionism and idealism and can hold yourself to unreasonably high standards." To that end, she adds, you might also have a tendency of putting others on a pedestal, "only to be disappointed when you learn that everyone has faults."
Protective
When it comes to life path 6s, you'd have to be really horrible to them to ruffle their feathers. But mess with someone they love? Prepare to meet their wrath. As Kaerhart notes, "The 6 has incredible strength and is not afraid to show it, especially when protecting loved ones."
Giving
Being a selfless and giving person can be a blessing and a curse, and such is the life of the life path 6 when they don't know how to balance give and take. "This is the most love centered number, aside from master number 33," Kaerhart explains, noting that their purpose in this life is to "learn how to strike a balance between what they give and what they receive," as well as balance a loving home and a satisfying work life.
Devoted
As Kaerhart notes, life path 6s are incredibly devoted to whatever they're passionate about, whether it's another person, their career, or a cause. "These are the people who will go to the ends of the Earth for those they care about, [but] their shadow side is that they can give too much of themselves until there's nothing left," she adds.
Buchanan echoes this point, previously writing for mindbodygreen that in their quest to help others, "they must learn to find the middle ground between assisting and enabling," as well as learn not to overstep another’s boundaries."
Life path 6 celebrities
- Meryl Streep
- Jennifer Lawrence
- John Lennon
- Steve Carell
- Victoria Beckham
- Britney Spears
- Justin Timberlake
- Melissa McCarthy
- Warren Buffet
- Albert Einstein
- Jessica Alba
- Eleanor Roosevelt
Strengths & weaknesses:
Strengths:
- Loving
- Caring
- Nurturing
- Giving
- Devoted
- Humble
- Affectionate
- Tolerant
- Responsible
- Loyal
- Honest
- Compassionate
Weaknesses:
- Overly idealistic
- Perfectionism
- Over-extending themselves
- Savior complex
- Impractical
Life path 6 careers
When it comes to their career, as you might imagine, contributing to a cause they care about is important to them. Or, at the very least, they want to feel like they're helping in some way. As Buchanan puts it, "[Life path 6's] enjoy helping others and often work in service-based careers. They’re supportive and creative, and make solid advisors, counselors, and managers.
Here are a handful of careers she says are well-suited for this life path:
- Therapist
- Teacher
- Healer
- Fashion or interior designer
- Chef
- Caregiver
- Child-care professional
- Artist
- Life coach
- Personal trainer
- Health professional
- Recruitment/career consultant
- Musician
- Actor
Life path 6 compatibility & love
As an incredibly loving and caring life path number, who wouldn't want to pair up with life path 6? They make loyal and devoted partners, which is just what you'd expect, considering how they approach everything else in their life. But that said, the same problems of impracticality, over-extending themselves, and even having a savior complex can definitely show up in their relationships.
As such, it's important for life path 6's to remember that the best relationships don't leave you constantly drained, and if you're getting involved with "fixer-uppers," AKA people you think you can change, that's a dynamic to look at more closely. And what's more—not everyone wants to be saved, so watch out for smothering your partner with unsolicited advice or affection.
Overall, though, few people can give the kind of love and support a life path 6 can, so anyone would be lucky to have them.
Here's a look at how life path 6s match up with the other life path numbers, according to Kaerhart.
Most compatible with life path 6's
- Life path 3
- Life path 6
- Life path 9
Could go either way with life path 6's
- Life path 2
- Life path 4
- Life path 8
May not have luck with life path 6's
How to thrive
For a life path 6 to thrive, they need to feel like they're a part of a larger cause, or otherwise helping people, through their work and their life. This is a life path number of service, and without it, these folks can feel withdrawn or without purpose.
However, thriving is always about balance, and as aforementioned, balancing between giving and receiving is important for 6s to prioritize. And in terms of how that shows up in your relationships, Kaerhart says, "Lean into the ones that feel balanced and let the rest go—but remember, no one is perfect."
And in general, according to Buchanan, when you want to help others, just make sure you're not over-stepping, enabling, or rubbing anyone the wrong way with your well-intentioned care and concern.
FAQs:
Who should life path 6 marry?
A life path 6 will have the best luck in marriage and romance with life path 3s, 9s, or another life path 6.
What careers are good for life path 6?
The careers that are best for a life path 6 include any service-based job that allows them to help people or a common cause, such as a therapist, teacher, healer, or coach.
Is life path number 6 powerful?
Yes, the life path 6s power lies in their capacity to care, nurture, and love others, which they display through their devoted service.
What is the power of life path 6?
The power of the life path 6 is in their capacity to love and nurture others.
The takeaway
Numerology can give us a new way to understand everything from our personality to the kind of year we're going to have. And if you have a 6 life path number, learning how to love and care for others in a healthy and balanced way is what your path is all about.
