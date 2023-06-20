Master Numbers 11, 22 & 33 Explained By Numerologists
In the ancient system of numerology, numbers and letters hold energetic vibrations which are thought to influence our purpose and life in general. One major aspect of numerology is your life path number, which will typically be a single digit between 1 and 9.
There are, however, three "master numbers" to look out for when calculating your numerology chart: 11, 22, and 33. Here, we're diving into all three, including their strengths and weaknesses.
What are master numbers?
There are three instances when your life path number may not be a single-digit number, but rather a two-digit "master number." Those numbers are 11, 22, and 33. If you calculated your life path number and it reduces to any of those three master numbers, you have a master number life path. (We'll get into how to calculate yours shortly, if you haven't already.)
Master numbers are associated with struggle but, with that, achievement as well, numerologist and author of You Are Cosmic Code, Kaitlyn Kaerhart explains. These numbers bear heavy energy, as well as heavier lessons, giving these folks a lot of depth and great potential, as well as a distinct, old soul quality.
According to Kaerhart, master numbers can be considered the master teachers in numerology who have an ability to bring about big change in the world.
"They tend to be late bloomers in life, as they enter this world with a considerable ego that they then must break down. Through extraordinary experiences they are able to gain the wisdom and clarity necessary to resonate deeply with others on their journey," she explains, adding, "Fundamentally, they are here to wake humanity up to its most divine potential and purpose."
And as spiritual author Anna-Karin Björklund, M.A. previously wrote for mindbodygreen, "All three master numbers have a very high-energy frequency, and it's advisable to keep your thoughts positive and loving whenever any of them flow into your life."
Kaerhart also notes that in order to have a master number as your life path, it's believed that one must have mastered all the lessons associated with its single-digit counterpart over the course of many lifetimes. 11's single-digit counterpart is 2, while 22's is 4, and 33's is 6. "Think of the master numbers as more intense versions of their single-digit counterparts," she explains.
As an example, you might think 22 would reduce to four, or "the builder" life path—but 22 is actually like a supercharged 4, making them the "master architect."
Summary:
How to find out if you have a master number
All you need to figure out your life path number is your full date of birth. Let's use the birthday March 27, 1969, as an example.
You'll start by writing out your full birth date, including the full year. (So or this example, 1969 and not just 69). Add up each of the digits, and continue adding them until you've reduced to a one-digit number.
March 27, 1969 (or 3-27-1969), would give you: 3+2+7+1+9+6+9 = 37. From there, 3+7 = 10, and 1+0 = 1. So, this birthday has a life path number 1.
Now let's take the birthday August 4, 1961, which would give you 8+4+1+9+6+1 = 29. From there, 2+9= 11. This is where you would stop.
Essentially, if you reduce your birthday all the way to a two digit number, and it's 11, 22, or 33, you would not add them together to get a single digit, and you have a master number life path.
Here's a closer look at master numbers 11, 22, and 33.
Master number 11: The psychic
If you're a life path 11, think of yourself as an amplified life path two. The life path 11 is highly sensitive, practically to the point of being psychic, according to Kaerhart. As aforementioned, master numbers represent the nearly completed and fully realized traits of the single digits they add up to, so 11 represents nearly completed traits of the 2.
As Björklund explains, "Number 11 shines with universal insight and divine light, and often comes with intuitive messages," with Kaehart adding that this life path has a deep inner knowing that is stronger than all other numbers.
"They are the bridge between the subconscious and conscious worlds, always plugged into universal consciousness, whether they realize it or not," Kaerhart notes. "To be an 11," she says, "you must be an old soul and have spent many lifetimes accruing spiritual wisdom and knowledge—this is your gift to share with the world."
These people are natural-born healers and will likely be called upon in their lives to lead and educate others, Kaerhart explains.
The shadow of master number 11
This master number's keen sensitivity can sometimes lead to nervousness, skepticism, and scattered thinking, so it's important for these folks to be mindful of overthinking and mistrust while also listening to their inner voice and intuition.
Kaerhart also notes that this life path tends to "walk a fine line between flory and self-destruction"—they may get in their own way, which has a lot to do with the internal battle they face between following their rational mind and their intuition, she says.
"The 11 only comes into alignment with its purpose when it learns to trust its intuition more than its rational mind," she tells mindbodygreen.
Master number 22: The master builder
A life path 22 is going to be like a life path four to the extreme. Fours are the "builders" of numerology, and as such, Kaerhart explains that 22s are considered the "master architects." And if this is your life path number, congratulations, because she adds that 22 is the most powerful number in numerology.
You're probably a productivity master, and you have the ability to do really great work in this lifetime. As Björklund says, "The number 22 carries powerful building and manifesting energy."
In general, this life path is here to "architect" an empire that will help shift humanity for the better, according to Kaerhart. "They are the overseers of change, and regardless of which area they choose to express their talents, they are destined to become experts in their chosen fields," she notes.
And speaking of manifesting, she adds that this life path also has the greatest capacity of all numbers to manifest their vision into reality.
The shadow of master number 22
While the master numbers are powerful, they also come with powerful challenges, and in the case of 22, Kaerhart says this path can be one of extremes.
"While you are capable of accomplishing great feats, you are just as capable of being unsure of yourself and your unique vision," she explains, noting that you may question your own power (or ignore it), which will only hold you back. "You must learn to develop a healthy sense of self, and channel that into your higher vision," she adds.
Master number 33: The enlightened nurturer
Last but not least, we have master number 33. According to Kaerhart, 33 is all about unconditional love and higher consciousness. Consider life path 6s, who are nurturing and concerned with humanity. The life path 33 takes that loving energy to the next level, and is considered to be the "master teacher" of numerology, as well as the most evolved, spiritually seeking number.
Björklund echoes this point, noting that energetically speaking, the number 33 is believed to be the most spiritually evolved frequency.
"The life path 33 represents the enlightened nurturer and ultimate caregiver. It is also the number that represents love in its purest form," Kaerhart says, adding that these people are here to master unconditional love for themselves—and then give that unconditional love to others.
These people are also your masterful healers and guides, she notes, "showing that love means giving without the expectations of receiving."
The shadow of master number 33
The best healers have healed themselves, and master number 33 is no exception, with Kaerhart explaining that this life path often has a lot to heal, either from previous lifetimes or from this one. However, she says, "The heartbreak they face throughout their lifetime only helps to strengthen their resolve in helping to heal others."
This is a life path that understands what it means to suffer, and subsequently, they want to lessen the suffering of others. "The challenge," Kaerhart notes, "will be in learning to remain open and leaning into their inherent sensitivity, instead of closing or hardening to the struggles of this world."
FAQs:
How do I figure out my master number?
To figure out your life path number, write out the digits of your full date of birth (i.e. 3-27-1969). Add up each of the digits, and continue adding them until you've reduced to a one-digit number. If the two-digit number you get before reducing a final time is 11, 22, or 33, you have a master number life path.
Is master number 11 rare?
Yes, all of the master numbers are rare because most people have a single-digit life path number.
The takeaway
If you have a master number life path, you're in for a wild ride of deep lessons and deeper influence on the world around you. The more you understand your life path and your numerological chart as a whole, the more you can use it to live your purpose and learn your life's greatest lessons.
