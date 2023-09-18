Some of the life path numbers are more "out there" when it comes to the way their minds work—like life path 7s, for example, who seek spiritual wisdom and knowledge. Life path 4s are not in that camp, far preferring to keep things grounded, sensible, and rational. While this can make them a bit inflexible, they do have an air of self-assuredness and integrity that makes people trust and respect them. (That respectability is part of what makes them such great leaders.)