As psychologist Ernesto Lira de la Rosa, Ph.D. previously explained to mindbodygreen, "Grounding techniques are exercises that help us stay in the present moment and are designed to return our bodies back to our baseline."

And as energy worker Irene Langeveld, M.S. previously wrote for mindbodygreen, that baseline of being grounded means you're allowing yourself to feel centered and balanced no matter what's going on around you—versus if you aren't grounded, when you feel like a leaf in the wind: vulnerable and thrown off balance very quickly.

Grounding and mindfulness techniques, then, "help your body to reconnect and return to being fully present," explains psychotherapist Babita Spinelli, L.P..