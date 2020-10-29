 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Personal Growth
14 Ways To Be A More Kind & Loving Person

14 Ways To Be A More Kind & Loving Person

Frank Lipman, M.D.
Functional Medicine Doctor & NY Times bestseller By Frank Lipman, M.D.
Functional Medicine Doctor & NY Times bestseller
Dr. Frank Lipman is a widely recognized trailblazer and leader in functional and integrative medicine, and a New York Times best-selling author.
14 Ways To Be A More Kind & Loving Person

Image by Ivan Gener / Stocksy

Last updated on October 29, 2020

To learn how to be kind and loving, first you need to have a sense of what it is. Kindness is about giving of oneself freely, for the pure reason of helping others without an expectation of reciprocity or strings attached.

Admittedly, that’s not always easy! For many people, life's challenges can make kindness a bit of an afterthought. We seem shorter on kindness than we were a few years ago. Though we can’t turn back the clock or control what will happen next, we can find ways to replenish our kindness reserves.

To do that, here are a few thoughts on how to get your kindness groove back – and spread it to others who may need a dose just as much as you do. Not only will you help make your corner of the world a better place, but a wonderful side effect is that your kindness will also give your body and mind a health-enhancing boost. So let’s get started.

1. Be more easygoing on the road.

Let someone cut ahead. Give that aggressive driver a genuine smile, a wave, and let it – and them – go. They get that small victory they're clearly so desperate for, and you can enjoy the feeling of not being quite as wound up as they must be!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Connect with others, even if it’s just for a moment. 

It can be with strangers on the street or with your coworker sitting next to you. For example, if you commute to work on a train, look up from your phone and pause for a second to actually look the conductor in the eye when they take your ticket. Smile and say thank you. Your simple act of acknowledgement and appreciation may be the highlight of his day.

3. Share a laugh. 

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(376)
sleep support+

Be it with the guy who sells you your weekly lottery ticket, the cashier at the grocery store, or your elderly neighbor, breaking the monotony of the day with an unexpected laugh is a simple but powerful act of kindness, humanity, and connection.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. Smile like you mean it, and eventually you will. 

Though sometimes it may seem like a Herculean effort, the simple act of smiling is an instant mood booster and attitude re-adjuster for you. The more you do it, the more it'll start to feel authentic. It also helps those on the receiving end feel better, be they a total stranger or close friend. In other words, everybody wins. So why not?

5. Stop and smell the gratitude – the kindness will follow. 

The kindest people I know are those who are truly and profoundly grateful for even the smallest blessings in their lives. Some have gone through enormous difficulties to arrive at that place of gratitude while others have not. Regardless of how you get there, it’s almost impossible to be unkind when you are grateful and appreciative.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

6. Be aware of your power. 

We all have bad days, but be conscious of your effect on others. Know that a grumpy response barked at a subordinate can ruin their day in an instant – and that’s not very kind, is it? In other words, don’t take your frustrations out on innocent bystanders – and if you do, be swift with an earnest apology. An awareness of how your behavior impacts others can help keep the waters of kindness flowing – in both directions.

7. Learn to listen. 

When a friend or loved one is in a difficult spot, one of the kindest things you can do is simply listen. Though you may not be able to ease their pain, you can give them the chance to be heard, which sometimes is all that’s needed. If they ask for your opinion, by all means, give it. But tread lightly and be diplomatic in your responses. Use “tough love” sparingly and only when absolutely necessary.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

8. Connect in person, not just over text or social media. 

Anyone can say nice things on social media, but a true act of kindness is giving of your time, talents, or showing up physically to lend a hand. With all due respect, simply “liking” a person's Instagram photos or giving an organization a follow doesn't quite go far enough.

9. Be kind to yourself.

Plenty of people are kind to others but brutal to themselves, relentlessly beating themselves up over past mistakes. Learn to show yourself kindness by forgiving yourself, learning from your mistakes, and practicing self-love. Right any wrongs when necessary and possible, and then move forward.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

10. Keep your kindnesses to yourself.

Just do it, and then zip it. Kindness isn’t about showing off or telling the world what a sweetheart you are. Just do it quietly, without fanfare. I found out (somewhat accidently) that one of my patients has been quietly delivering meals to homebound people several times a week for over a decade. Turns out not even his closest friends know about his volunteer work, and that’s just the way he likes it.

11. Know your limits. 

Kindness is not about martyrdom. It doesn’t mean being a doormat or allowing yourself to be taken advantage of. When it comes to kindness, it’s just as important to know when to say no, and how to say no with kindness. For those who have trouble turning people down (as well as those who don’t), the most useful phrase in the English language is “I would love to, but…” – it’s kind, gentle, and firm, and it enables you to put boundaries in place when needed.

12. Practice unconditional kindness. 

Judging who is worthy or deserving of your kindness isn’t really kindness at all. True kindness is a gift that’s given freely across the board, whether someone appears to “deserve” it or not. Everyone is “worthy” of kindness and respect, even if you don’t particularly like that person.

13. Put yourself in the other person's shoes. 

Empathy and kindness go hand-in-hand, so learn to cut people a little slack. They may be going through a rough patch, so there’s no need to pile onto their pain with harsh words or aggressive responses. In the words of Plato, “Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle.” Keep this in mind to inspire your acts of kindness every day.

14. Experiment with letting compliments flow.

They don’t have to be over-the-top or effusive – just a simple positive comment will do – but do get into the habit of earnestly complimenting others. Praise your assistant for handling a problem well; tell your significant other that you appreciate their putting the kids to bed; thank the delivery guy for being so quick, then throw in an extra tip. There are so many small ways we can surprise people and spread a little joy with an unexpected compliment. There’s little reason not to – so don’t hold back.

And one last thought on kindness: you’ll get better with practice, so remember to flex your kindness muscle every day.

Frank Lipman, M.D.
Frank Lipman, M.D.
For Dr. Frank Lipman, health is more than just the absence of disease: it is a total state of...
Read More
More from the author:
Functional Nutrition Training
A cutting-edge nutrition deep dive taught by 20+ top health & wellness experts
LEARN MORE
Frank Lipman, M.D.
Frank Lipman, M.D.
For Dr. Frank Lipman, health is more than just the absence of disease:...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

Seeing This Spiritual Sign Can Mean You Need To Be More Selfish

Sarah Regan
Seeing This Spiritual Sign Can Mean You Need To Be More Selfish
Spirituality

The Year's *Only* New Moon In Libra Is Here To Accelerate Your Relationships

The AstroTwins
The Year's *Only* New Moon In Libra Is Here To Accelerate Your Relationships
$1299

Transform Your Health with Food

with Multiple Instructors
Transform Your Health with Food
Integrative Health

I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep

Sarah Regan
I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep
Beauty

An Esthetician & Makeup Artist's Must-Have Beauty Products For Skin That Shines

Jamie Schneider
An Esthetician & Makeup Artist's Must-Have Beauty Products For Skin That Shines
Integrative Health

Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need

Morgan Chamberlain
Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
Integrative Health

This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*

Sarah Regan
This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*
Home

These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud

Jamey Powell
These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud
Mental Health

Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try

Julie Nguyen
Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-be-a-kind-person

Your article and new folder have been saved!