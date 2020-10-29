14 Ways To Be A More Kind & Loving Person
To learn how to be kind and loving, first you need to have a sense of what it is. Kindness is about giving of oneself freely, for the pure reason of helping others without an expectation of reciprocity or strings attached.
Admittedly, that’s not always easy! For many people, life's challenges can make kindness a bit of an afterthought. We seem shorter on kindness than we were a few years ago. Though we can’t turn back the clock or control what will happen next, we can find ways to replenish our kindness reserves.
To do that, here are a few thoughts on how to get your kindness groove back – and spread it to others who may need a dose just as much as you do. Not only will you help make your corner of the world a better place, but a wonderful side effect is that your kindness will also give your body and mind a health-enhancing boost. So let’s get started.
Be more easygoing on the road.
Let someone cut ahead. Give that aggressive driver a genuine smile, a wave, and let it – and them – go. They get that small victory they're clearly so desperate for, and you can enjoy the feeling of not being quite as wound up as they must be!
Connect with others, even if it’s just for a moment.
It can be with strangers on the street or with your coworker sitting next to you. For example, if you commute to work on a train, look up from your phone and pause for a second to actually look the conductor in the eye when they take your ticket. Smile and say thank you. Your simple act of acknowledgement and appreciation may be the highlight of his day.
Share a laugh.
Be it with the guy who sells you your weekly lottery ticket, the cashier at the grocery store, or your elderly neighbor, breaking the monotony of the day with an unexpected laugh is a simple but powerful act of kindness, humanity, and connection.
Smile like you mean it, and eventually you will.
Though sometimes it may seem like a Herculean effort, the simple act of smiling is an instant mood booster and attitude re-adjuster for you. The more you do it, the more it'll start to feel authentic. It also helps those on the receiving end feel better, be they a total stranger or close friend. In other words, everybody wins. So why not?
Stop and smell the gratitude – the kindness will follow.
The kindest people I know are those who are truly and profoundly grateful for even the smallest blessings in their lives. Some have gone through enormous difficulties to arrive at that place of gratitude while others have not. Regardless of how you get there, it’s almost impossible to be unkind when you are grateful and appreciative.
Be aware of your power.
We all have bad days, but be conscious of your effect on others. Know that a grumpy response barked at a subordinate can ruin their day in an instant – and that’s not very kind, is it? In other words, don’t take your frustrations out on innocent bystanders – and if you do, be swift with an earnest apology. An awareness of how your behavior impacts others can help keep the waters of kindness flowing – in both directions.
Learn to listen.
When a friend or loved one is in a difficult spot, one of the kindest things you can do is simply listen. Though you may not be able to ease their pain, you can give them the chance to be heard, which sometimes is all that’s needed. If they ask for your opinion, by all means, give it. But tread lightly and be diplomatic in your responses. Use “tough love” sparingly and only when absolutely necessary.
Connect in person, not just over text or social media.
Anyone can say nice things on social media, but a true act of kindness is giving of your time, talents, or showing up physically to lend a hand. With all due respect, simply “liking” a person's Instagram photos or giving an organization a follow doesn't quite go far enough.
Be kind to yourself.
Plenty of people are kind to others but brutal to themselves, relentlessly beating themselves up over past mistakes. Learn to show yourself kindness by forgiving yourself, learning from your mistakes, and practicing self-love. Right any wrongs when necessary and possible, and then move forward.
Keep your kindnesses to yourself.
Just do it, and then zip it. Kindness isn’t about showing off or telling the world what a sweetheart you are. Just do it quietly, without fanfare. I found out (somewhat accidently) that one of my patients has been quietly delivering meals to homebound people several times a week for over a decade. Turns out not even his closest friends know about his volunteer work, and that’s just the way he likes it.
Know your limits.
Kindness is not about martyrdom. It doesn’t mean being a doormat or allowing yourself to be taken advantage of. When it comes to kindness, it’s just as important to know when to say no, and how to say no with kindness. For those who have trouble turning people down (as well as those who don’t), the most useful phrase in the English language is “I would love to, but…” – it’s kind, gentle, and firm, and it enables you to put boundaries in place when needed.
Practice unconditional kindness.
Judging who is worthy or deserving of your kindness isn’t really kindness at all. True kindness is a gift that’s given freely across the board, whether someone appears to “deserve” it or not. Everyone is “worthy” of kindness and respect, even if you don’t particularly like that person.
Put yourself in the other person's shoes.
Empathy and kindness go hand-in-hand, so learn to cut people a little slack. They may be going through a rough patch, so there’s no need to pile onto their pain with harsh words or aggressive responses. In the words of Plato, “Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle.” Keep this in mind to inspire your acts of kindness every day.
Experiment with letting compliments flow.
They don’t have to be over-the-top or effusive – just a simple positive comment will do – but do get into the habit of earnestly complimenting others. Praise your assistant for handling a problem well; tell your significant other that you appreciate their putting the kids to bed; thank the delivery guy for being so quick, then throw in an extra tip. There are so many small ways we can surprise people and spread a little joy with an unexpected compliment. There’s little reason not to – so don’t hold back.
And one last thought on kindness: you’ll get better with practice, so remember to flex your kindness muscle every day.
For Dr. Frank Lipman, health is more than just the absence of disease: it is a total state of physical, mental, emotional, spiritual and social wellbeing. Dr. Lipman is a widely recognized trailblazer and leader in functional and integrative medicine, and he is a New York Times best-selling author of five books, How to Be Well, The New Health Rules, Young and Slim for Life, Revive and Total Renewal.
After his initial medical training in his native South Africa, Lipman spent 18 months working at clinics in the bush. He became familiar with the local traditional healers, called sangomas, which kindled his interest in non-Western healing modalities
In 1984, Lipman immigrated to the United States, where he became the chief medical resident at Lincoln Hospital in Bronx, NY. While there, he became fascinated by the hospital’s addiction clinic, which used acupuncture and Chinese medicine making him even more aware of the potential of implementing non-Western medicine to promote holistic wellbeing.
He began studying nutrition, acupuncture, Chinese medicine, herbal medicine, functional medicine, biofeedback, meditation, and yoga. Lipman founded the Eleven Eleven Wellness Center in 1992, where he combines the best of Western medicine and cutting edge nutritional science with age-old healing techniques from the East. As his patient, chef Seamus Mullen, told The New York Times, “If antibiotics are right, he’ll try it. If it’s an anti-inflammatory diet, he’ll do that. He’s looking at the body as a system rather than looking at isolated things.”
In addition to his practice, he is also an instructor in mbg's Functional Nutrition Program.
More from the author:
nutrition & longevity+
Check out nutrition & longevity+
More from the author:
nutrition & longevity+
Check out nutrition & longevity+
For Dr. Frank Lipman, health is more than just the absence of disease: it is a total state of physical, mental, emotional, spiritual and social wellbeing. Dr. Lipman is a widely recognized trailblazer and leader in functional and integrative medicine, and he is a New York Times best-selling author of five books, How to Be Well, The New Health Rules, Young and Slim for Life, Revive and Total Renewal.
After his initial medical training in his native South Africa, Lipman spent 18 months working at clinics in the bush. He became familiar with the local traditional healers, called sangomas, which kindled his interest in non-Western healing modalities
In 1984, Lipman immigrated to the United States, where he became the chief medical resident at Lincoln Hospital in Bronx, NY. While there, he became fascinated by the hospital’s addiction clinic, which used acupuncture and Chinese medicine making him even more aware of the potential of implementing non-Western medicine to promote holistic wellbeing.
He began studying nutrition, acupuncture, Chinese medicine, herbal medicine, functional medicine, biofeedback, meditation, and yoga. Lipman founded the Eleven Eleven Wellness Center in 1992, where he combines the best of Western medicine and cutting edge nutritional science with age-old healing techniques from the East. As his patient, chef Seamus Mullen, told The New York Times, “If antibiotics are right, he’ll try it. If it’s an anti-inflammatory diet, he’ll do that. He’s looking at the body as a system rather than looking at isolated things.”
In addition to his practice, he is also an instructor in mbg's Functional Nutrition Program.