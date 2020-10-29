14 Ways To Be A More Kind & Loving Person

To learn how to be kind and loving, first you need to have a sense of what it is. Kindness is about giving of oneself freely, for the pure reason of helping others without an expectation of reciprocity or strings attached.

Admittedly, that’s not always easy! For many people, life's challenges can make kindness a bit of an afterthought. We seem shorter on kindness than we were a few years ago. Though we can’t turn back the clock or control what will happen next, we can find ways to replenish our kindness reserves.

To do that, here are a few thoughts on how to get your kindness groove back – and spread it to others who may need a dose just as much as you do. Not only will you help make your corner of the world a better place, but a wonderful side effect is that your kindness will also give your body and mind a health-enhancing boost. So let’s get started.