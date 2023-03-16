Are You A Life Path 7? Here's What That Means, According To Numerologists
Whether you've mapped your astrological birth chart or dipped into human design, you've probably heard a bit about numerology. In this ancient system, numbers and letters hold energetic vibrations—and those vibrations are thought to influence our purpose and life in general.
Once you calculate your numerology chart and know your life path number, you can use it to better understand your personality, strengths, and weaknesses. Here, we're diving deep into life path number 7.
How to find your life path number.
If you haven't already, it's super simple to calculate your life path number. All you have to do is add up the numbers in your birthday. (Make sure you write out your full birth year.)
Keep adding any double-digit numbers together until you get a single-digit life path number between 1 and 9.
For example, if your birthday was March 29, 1969, it would look like:
3+2+9+1+9+6+9 = 39
3+9 = 12
1+2 = 3
So, 3 would be your life path number.
Common traits of life path 7:
Knowledge seeking
Life path 7s are often referred to as the "seekers" of numerology because their life is all about the pursuit of higher knowledge. Nothing matters to this life path more than finding the answers to all the burning questions of existence, with numerologist Kaitlyn Kaerhart telling mindbodygreen that, "The biggest motivating factor in a 7's life lies in the pursuit of truth, knowledge, and committing itself to a sacred calling."
Analytical
Because they're on a seemingly endless quest for knowledge, life path 7s are super analytical. They spend a lot of time in their own heads and, according to numerologist Michelle Buchanan, are generally contemplative, detail-oriented, and analytical. "They're talented students, problem solvers, and strategists who are often drawn to technology, health, science, spirituality, or psychology," Buchanan previously wrote for mindbodygreen.
Complex inner world
All that time thinking in their own heads means life path 7s have a rich and complex inner world. "They have an incredible gift of being able to ignore the outside world in order to stay focused on their mission—it is not a number that is easily distracted, and it has the potential to be masterful as its craft," Kaehart explains.
And while they have no problem in the logic department, they can, however, struggle when it comes to emotions. According to Buchanan, "The emotional realm may feel awkward for them," and learning to healthily express their emotions and affections is definitely an area of growth for this life path.
Wise
The number 7 is the philosopher's number in numerology, with Kaerhart explaining that this life path possesses great wisdom and the ability to integrate and use that wisdom for the betterment of all. "They want to be in control of how others see them and do not want their personal business out in the open," she says, adding that in order to reach their fullest potential, 7s need to learn "to trust their gut feeling enough to share their vision with the world."
Solitary
The life path 7's journey is often a solitary and inward one, according to Kaehart, with these people often becoming reclusive or isolated. They are meditative and grounded and have no problem retreating into their own minds. They may come off as a bit removed from people, and that's because "they need to be alone, and that need to be solitary is essential to their existence," Kaerhart explains.
In their careers.
When it comes to their careers, life path 7s thrive the most where they can be focused on one thing that lights them up, studying it and gathering knowledge along the way, according to Kaehart. "This is the number of knowledge gathering, and that doesn't mean they're meant to be librarians or professors—though they absolutely could be—but there are actually a lot of really famous sports stars that are life path 7s," she explains.
Take Stephen Curry, for example. "He talks about how when he wasn't playing basketball, he was studying basketball, reading books on basketball, so you wouldn't necessarily associate this life path as being a sports star, but [Curry] applied his life path to his career," she explains.
And according to Buchanan, life path 7s may often be drawn to careers in spirituality, philosophy, psychology, research, and health. Here are a few careers well suited for life path 7s:
- Analyst
- Investigator
- Psychologist
- Journalist
- Spiritual teacher
- Alternative therapist
- Computer programmer
- Scientist
- Engineer
- Banking or finance professional
- Doctor
In relationships.
When it comes to relationships, remember that life path 7s tend to be solitary, wise, and analytical. They may not be particularly outward with their affection, but you can bet you'll have some super-deep conversations about the mysteries of life.
"In love, life path 7s need a partner who's going to understand that they need a lot of alone time," Kaerthart tells mindbodygreen. "These people are the seekers and the philosophers and they genuinely just love spending a lot of time on their own—and they need it more than any other number," she explains.
So if you're paired up with a life path 7, don't take it personally if they want to be by themselves. "They really need a partner who's independent and can also get deep—the 7 always wants to dive into what's happening under the surface of things," Kaerhart adds.
And when it comes to compatibility, life path 7s are most compatible with life paths 4, 5, and 7, and potentially 1 and 9. They may not feel on the same wavelength as life paths 2, 3, 6, and 8, according to Kaerhart.
Strengths & weaknesses of life path 7.
Strengths:
- Wise
- Knowledgable
- Curious
- Analytical
- Philosophical
- Introspective
Weaknesses:
- Emotionally detached
- Reclusive to the point of isolation
- Struggles with change
Tips to thrive.
When it comes to thriving as a life path 7, according to Buchanan, they must learn to "communicate and express their emotions and affections in this life." While they don't need to feel pressured to open up to everyone, it's important for them to have their trusted few to confide in and explore the mysteries of life with.
Similarly, it's important life path 7s choose a career where they're able to continue their quest for knowledge. Luckily, this doesn't limit them to particular fields but is rather about how they approach work. (There is always something new to learn, and this will keep them lit up.)
And lastly, as Kaerhart adds, life path 7s must learn to trust their own gut and share their vision with the world. Again, they have no trouble with analyzing but can be out of touch with their emotional side. Striking that balance will help them share all of their valuable knowledge for the betterment of others.
The takeaway.
Numerology can give us a new way to understand everything from our personality to the kind of year we're going to have. If you're a life path number 7, you'll undoubtedly feel a strong call to dig into life's biggest questions and further, find the answers you so deeply seek.
