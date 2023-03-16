The number 7 is the philosopher's number in numerology, with Kaerhart explaining that this life path possesses great wisdom and the ability to integrate and use that wisdom for the betterment of all. "They want to be in control of how others see them and do not want their personal business out in the open," she says, adding that in order to reach their fullest potential, 7s need to learn "to trust their gut feeling enough to share their vision with the world."