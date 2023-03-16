When it comes to relationships, remember that life path 7s tend to be solitary, wise, and analytical. They may not be particularly outward with their affection, but you can bet you'll have some super-deep conversations about the mysteries of life.

"In love, life path 7s need a partner who's going to understand that they need a lot of alone time," Kaerthart tells mindbodygreen. "These people are the seekers and the philosophers and they genuinely just love spending a lot of time on their own—and they need it more than any other number," she explains.

So if you're paired up with a life path 7, don't take it personally if they want to be by themselves. "They really need a partner who's independent and can also get deep—the 7 always wants to dive into what's happening under the surface of things," Kaerhart adds.

And when it comes to compatibility, life path 7s are most compatible with life paths 4, 5, and 7, and potentially 1 and 9. They may not feel on the same wavelength as life paths 2, 3, 6, and 8, according to Kaerhart.