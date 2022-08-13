15 Jobs That Help People & How To Find The Right Fit For You

Helping people comes in so many different shapes and sizes. Whether you’re looking to pass along knowledge you already have, support underprivileged communities, or help people who are sick or in need—there are never-ending opportunities to give back.

The biggest thing about helping people is that nothing you do is too small, and just because you aren’t practicing brain surgery doesn’t mean you aren’t making an impact on the world around you. In searching for a job that’s a good fit, you want to play to your existing strengths instead of worrying about what you feel you ‘should’ be doing.

“As you look to find the job that is right for you, spend quality time thinking about the actual tasks you want to be engaged in day-in, day-out. Growth and success at the end of the day are about repetition, stamina, and perseverance,” certified professional leadership coach Amelia Kruse previously told mbg. “If you actually want to find that job that is right for you in the long run, you will want to be clear on the tasks and activities that you won't give up on the minute times get rough or boring.”