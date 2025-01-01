Skip to Content
Spirituality

January Is A Universal Month 1 In Numerology—Here's What To Know

Kaitlyn Kaerhart
Kaitlyn Kaerhart
January 01, 2025
By Kaitlyn Kaerhart
Numerologist
Kaitlyn Kaerhart is a New York-based numerologist and musician. She is the author of the upcoming book 'You Are Cosmic Code: Essential Numerology' and a collaborator on the upcoming astrology-numerology tarot deck, Celestial Bodies.
Image by mbg Creative / Nick Fancher/Death To The Stock Photo
January 01, 2025

Welcome to January, where the energy of the Universal Month 1 is like a collective shot of espresso—bringing a surge of renewal, bold ideas, and fresh starts.

This is the universe handing you a blank notebook and saying, “Go ahead, write your next chapter” 

This month is all about innovation, independence, and the courage to pioneer new paths.

Think of it as a time to step into your main character energy. We’re likely to see shifts in communities, businesses, and cultural trends as the 1 energy sparks forward movement and fresh perspectives.

Leaders will rise, creative solutions will emerge, and outdated thinking will finally start to crumble. If you’ve been holding back on an idea, now is the time to put it out there. 

But here’s the twist: this isn’t your typical new-beginnings vibe

Why? Because we’re in a Universal Year 9—a year all about endings, release, and transformation.

The energy of this Month 1 is tied to the big picture of clearing out what’s no longer working. It’s not just about starting fresh; it’s about starting fresh with clarity. Before planting new seeds, you’ve got to pull the weeds. 

For example, maybe you’re launching a new creative project but realize you’ve got to let go of the perfectionism that’s been holding you back (Classic 1 energy, btw—as a Life Path 1, I should know).

Or maybe you’re stepping into a leadership role at work but need to release the fear of being judged. This month’s energy asks you to embrace that duality: building something new while consciously letting go of what no longer aligns. 

The interplay between the 1 and the 9 is a bit like Marie Kondo-ing your life while simultaneously re-decorating the space. It’s not just about the “new,” it’s about making sure what you’re creating aligns with your higher purpose.

This is a time to say goodbye to outdated habits, thoughts, and relationships while welcoming in what truly lights you up. 

Remember: you don’t need to figure it all out at once

Bold beginnings don’t have to mean giant leaps—they can start with small, intentional steps.

Maybe you sign up for that dance class you’ve been eyeing, finally ask for the raise, or just sit down and map out your 2025 goals. Whatever it is, focus on progress, not perfection. 

And heads up: the energy of the 1 can feel fast-paced and urgent, but don’t let it push you into burnout. This isn’t about doing everything; it’s about doing what matters.

Let the 9 energy remind you to surrender and trust the process.

My advice? Get clear on what you’re ready to release, embrace what excites you, and step forward with confidence

This is your month to start something new while honoring what got you here. Every ending is paving the way for a brighter, bolder beginning. Let’s go!

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by this Universal Year 9 energy, I created a “Year 9 Survival Guide” to help you navigate it. I truly believe this is the hardest year in the cycle, and having the right tools makes all the difference. The guide is currently half off and exclusively available to those who purchase my Personal Year Planners.

