Advertisement
Your 2024 Numerology Forecast: A Universal 8 Year of Money & Power
In 2023, we embraced the energy of our Universal Year 7—a period marked by introspection, inner exploration, spiritual awakenings, and the pursuit of knowledge. As students of life, we immersed ourselves in knowledge, experiencing many enlightening "a-ha" moments.
Now, in 2024, we find ourselves in a Universal Year 8—a time for personal achievement, empowerment, and big financial gains.
If 2023 was when we put in the work, 2024 is when we finally reap the rewards. Now is the time to apply the wisdom we've gathered and turn it into tangible results. The universe has handed us the keys; the real question is, are you prepared to unlock the doors of success?
What's the significance of an 8 Year in numerology?
The Universal Year 8 is like donning a power suit. It's about stepping into your authority, claiming your space, and embracing the leadership role in your life's narrative. Picture 2024 as a cosmic bank, in which the more effort you deposit, the greater the returns.
As such, financial gains, career accomplishments, and personal victories are all within reach this year.
In numerology, the Universal Year 8 is associated with success, achievement, and material abundance. Fun fact: 8 is also the only number associated with the material realm, making it a crucial year for manifestation and financial abundance.
During a Universal Year 8, individuals are encouraged to concentrate on their goals, work diligently, and anticipate massive rewards for their efforts. Seriously—I have watched people enter their personal year 8s and quadruple their income. It is the absolute best time for financial gains.
The Number 8 is also linked closely with power, authority, and leadership; it is known as "the powerhouse" after all. This year encourages individuals to step into influential positions, assert their authority, and assume leadership roles in various aspects of their lives.
The symbolism of the infinity sign (∞) associated with the number puts an emphasis on finding equilibrium, whether it be in balancing work and personal life, or achieving harmony between material and spiritual pursuits.
Additionally, the number 8 is sometimes regarded as karmic, indicating that actions taken during this time can have lasting effects. Individuals are encouraged to make ethical choices and consider the consequences of their actions.
The shadow of the 8
Remember how I said I've seen people quadruple their income and achieve their wildest dreams in the 8 year? Well, it's not all sunshine and rainbows. While the Universal Year 8 is associated with positive attributes such as achievement, success, and financial gains, it also has a shadow side that warrants consideration.
One notable shadow aspect is the risk of becoming overly consumed by materialism and the pursuit of power. The intense focus on achievements and financial success may lead individuals to prioritize these external markers at the expense of their well-being, relationships, or ethical considerations. Balancing material goals with spiritual aspects is crucial during an 8 Year.
Another challenge associated with the 8 Year is the potential for an authoritarian or domineering approach. The desire for power and authority, if not tempered with empathy and collaboration, can lead to conflicts. Individuals may need to be vigilant about maintaining a healthy balance between asserting themselves and respecting the perspectives of others.
The karmic influence of the number 8 also underscores the importance of ethical choices. Actions taken during this time may have lasting consequences, and individuals should be cautious not to engage in manipulative or unethical behavior to achieve their goals. The shadow side of the 8 Year reminds us to consider the broader impact of our actions on ourselves and those around us.
Furthermore, the intense drive for success and financial gains during an 8 Year can contribute to stress and burnout if not managed effectively. Striking a balance between ambition and self-care becomes crucial to avoid the negative implications of relentless pursuit without adequate rest and rejuvenation.
Monthly numerology cycles in 2024
Within each Year Cycle, there are also Month Cycles. The Month Cycles follow the calendar months and begin at the start of each month. Think of it this way: The Personal Year is the overarching theme of the year, while the Month Cycles are the mini themes running alongside.
Here are the themes of each Universal Month of 2024:
- January: Completion & endings
- February: New beginnings & the self
- March: Partnership & balance
- April: Communication & self-expression
- May: Foundations & work
- June: Freedom & change
- July: Relationships & healing
- August: Spirituality & sacred calling
- September: Money & power
- October: Completion & endings
- November: New beginnings & the self
- December: Partnership & balance
How to navigate an 8 Year
Navigating a Universal Year 8 in numerology involves a balanced and intentional approach. Here are some pieces of advice to help you navigate this one.
Set clear goals
Define your goals clearly, in terms of both career and personal achievements. Having a well-defined roadmap will guide your efforts and help you stay focused.
Balance material & spiritual pursuits
While achievements and financial gains are highlighted, it's essential to balance these pursuits with spiritual and emotional well-being. Don't let material success overshadow the importance of inner fulfillment and personal growth.
Embrace leadership mindset
Step into leadership roles with confidence, but be mindful of the impact on others. True leadership involves empathy, collaboration, and a positive influence on those around you.
Practice ethical decision-making
The karmic influences associated with the number 8 emphasize the importance of ethical choices. Make decisions that align with your values and consider the broader consequences of your actions.
Cultivate self-awareness
Be aware of any tendencies toward authoritarianism or a relentless pursuit of success. Regular self-reflection will help you stay grounded and maintain a healthy perspective on your goals.
Manage finances wisely
With an emphasis on financial gains, manage your finances prudently. Consider making strategic investments, saving for the future, and avoiding impulsive financial decisions.
Prioritize self-care
Amidst the drive for success, prioritize self-care. Recognize the signs of burnout and stress, and take the necessary steps to maintain your physical and mental well-being.
Celebrate milestones
Acknowledge and celebrate your achievements, both big and small. Recognizing your progress boosts motivation and encourages a positive mindset.
Remember that the energy of the number 8 is dynamic and powerful, offering significant potential for growth and accomplishment. By approaching the year with intention, balance, and mindfulness, you can harness its positive aspects and navigate any challenges that may arise with resilience and wisdom.
(And for more updates and tips on how to navigate this year as 2024 gets underway, follow me on Instagram!)
The takeaway
As we navigate the terrain of Universal Year 8, remember you are the creator of your reality. Manifest with intention, work with purpose, and witness the universe aligning with your ambitions.
The core lesson of an 8 Year is the realization that our approach to money and power will undergo a profound shift. While this year presents substantial opportunities for growth and accomplishment, recognizing and addressing its shadow side is equally crucial. Through cultivating self-awareness, maintaining a healthy balance, and making ethical choices, we can navigate the intricacies of an 8 Year with resilience and wisdom.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel