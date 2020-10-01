We survived September, the peak of our foundational Universal Year 4. Numerologically speaking, last month was a time of reflections and breakthroughs—and maybe some breakdowns along the way. Intense, much?

This year has made us analyze the structures of society and question if they are truly serving the collective in a healthy, positive way. After months of heaviness, October will leave us wanting to break free *cue the Queen song.*

October is a special month in the yearly cycle as it offers us a sneak peak into what 2021 could look like. This is because October is always a month cycle that has the same energy as the upcoming year cycle. October is a month 5, guiding us toward our universal year 5 (2021).