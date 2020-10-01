Numerology Forecast For September 2020: What To Expect With This 5 Month
We survived September, the peak of our foundational Universal Year 4. Numerologically speaking, last month was a time of reflections and breakthroughs—and maybe some breakdowns along the way. Intense, much?
This year has made us analyze the structures of society and question if they are truly serving the collective in a healthy, positive way. After months of heaviness, October will leave us wanting to break free *cue the Queen song.*
October is a special month in the yearly cycle as it offers us a sneak peak into what 2021 could look like. This is because October is always a month cycle that has the same energy as the upcoming year cycle. October is a month 5, guiding us toward our universal year 5 (2021).
The 5 represents the "freedom seeker" and it's the number of change.
In numerology, this number is all about testing limitations and examining your relationship with freedom. In other words, this is a time when anything goes and we can all expect the unexpected.
While our universal year 4 has been about our foundations and rigid structure, 5 is the exact opposite. The 5 is always seeking new experiences outside of life's constraints. This opposing energy could create an uncomfortable and strange balancing act between wanting to build new structures but also wanting to ditch structure all together.
The world feels as if it's in shambles, and the future seems more uncertain than ever before. This is part of the 4 energy of breaking down. Now, it's time to start to consider how we'll adapt to this new status quo. How are we progressing amid so much uncertainty? Do we feel free? Or do we feel repressed and confined?
How to roll with the energy of October.
This month will have you re-examining your relationship to freedom. What does freedom look like to you?
It can be difficult to think about freedom during a time when so many of us feel so confined. Remind yourself that constriction doesn't have to be a punishment. It's what's needed in order to make way for liberation and the creation of new structures. This is the time when society can define freedom (5 energy) within the system we currently inhabit (4 energy).
This will be one of the most unpredictable months of the year yet. Make sure you are focusing on self-care and taking some time away from mainstream media, social media, and the like.
It is more important than ever to protect your energy and nurture yourself first. When each of us focuses on our own health and growth, we are better able to show up for the collective.
