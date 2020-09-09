5 Self-Care Action Steps You Need If You're An Energy-Sensitive Person

2020 has been intense—especially in terms of the collective energy. While energy isn't something we can see with the naked eye, it's something we can feel. Energy-sensitive empaths often feel the collective energy of a room, a group, or the world, in their own system—and this year made many energy-sensitive folks realize, while they want to help take better care of the world, they also need to take better care of themselves.

Self-care is the best energy shield or protection around, and my new book Self-Care for Empaths offers 100 exercises, quizzes, and rituals specifically designed for energy-sensitive people. Here are five reasons it's so important for empaths to practice self-care—particularly this year—plus action steps to get there.