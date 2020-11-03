November 2020 Is A "6" Month & Here's What That Means In Numerology

Fostering forgiveness and understanding (both for yourself and others) should be your priority for November. But this can't happen until you look at, and accept, certain truths within. To do so, try to take time in nature, meditate (here is a guided meditation for grounding I put together), and keep up with a gratitude practice.

The 6 month will remind us of our responsibilities. You may think you know what they are, but this month could bring some new ones to the surface. Some questions to ask yourself throughout November: What responsibilities (light) and restrictions (shadow) have you placed on yourself and others? Have you been open and accepting to other people's viewpoints? Or have you been forceful and demanding? Are you in a cycle of love or a cycle of shame and blame?

This is also a time to release your need to always be "right" and avoid being "wrong." As the ancient philosopher Marcus Aurelius said, “everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth.” How are you being discerning with the information you are taking in from the world around you?