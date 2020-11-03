mindbodygreen

November 2020 Is A "6" Month & Here's What That Means In Numerology

Kaitlyn Kaerhart
Numerologist By Kaitlyn Kaerhart
November 3, 2020 — 15:15 PM

We are almost at the end of 2020—a universal year 4 that has had us questioning the foundation of our lives and society.

What breakthroughs have you had so far this year? What revelations have come to pass? Hold tight to them as we start to head into 2021—a universal year 5 that's all about change, experience, and freedom. Next year will be unpredictable (for better or for worse) as we walk a fine line between freedom and chaos. 

And in the meantime, we still have two months left—starting with November, a universal month 6 in numerology. In its light, the number 6 can be an incredibly powerful force that pushes us towards unity, understanding, and acceptance… but in its shadow, it brings about disharmony, guilt, blame, and tension.

The vibration of the 6 is one of responsibilities, love, and balance.

Fostering forgiveness and understanding (both for yourself and others) should be your priority for November. But this can't happen until you look at, and accept, certain truths within. To do so, try to take time in nature, meditate (here is a guided meditation for grounding I put together), and keep up with a gratitude practice.

The 6 month will remind us of our responsibilities. You may think you know what they are, but this month could bring some new ones to the surface. Some questions to ask yourself throughout November: What responsibilities (light) and restrictions (shadow) have you placed on yourself and others? Have you been open and accepting to other people's viewpoints? Or have you been forceful and demanding? Are you in a cycle of love or a cycle of shame and blame?

This is also a time to release your need to always be "right" and avoid being "wrong." As the ancient philosopher Marcus Aurelius said, “everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth.” How are you being discerning with the information you are taking in from the world around you?

This is a month to face your true feelings about the world around you.

In numerology, the 6 asks us to find balance between our outside world and our inner one. The way you feel about the world is influenced by the way you feel about yourself. If you feel hate and anger, it is because there is unhealed pain within you that needs to be examined. If you feel love and expansiveness, then that is the vibration you are holding for the collective now. 

This month asks us how we can show up in the vibration of love and healing, without denying reality. How can we hold space for others to heal without judgement? Open your eyes and heart to the healing opportunities that surround you now. They may show up in a form that tests and triggers you. In that case, your challenge is to sit with the discomfort and allow the healing to take place. 

