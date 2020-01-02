After 2019's creative and emotional 3 Universal Year, 2020 ushers in a new phase with a more practical focus. Develop one or two blue-sky projects into tangible form. Work on communicating effectively with clear and simple directives. The 4 has a "managerial" or formal air to it.

2020 is a year of building. It's all about making the plan, gathering new data, and creating the foundation that will eventually make everything run like clockwork. This will show up in every area of life: health, finances, relationships, and spirituality.

Life might feel a bit weighty as the world moves into the 4 Universal Year. We're asked to take ourselves and our enterprises seriously and to lead with integrity. It's timely that the 2020 U.S. presidential election coincides with the 4 Universal Year, when the importance of thorough data collection and the formulation of a long-range plan will be crucial. Which direction will we choose? What foundation are we pouring, and what are we building in the collective realm?

Determination, focus, and tenacity will take the front seat. It's time to get down to business!