I think of the following group of four cards (page, knight, queen, king) as my little cosmic "crew" and return to them throughout a transition period, asking them about their desires, what they need to stay vibrant and satiated, and how they would approach the situation.

Page: The earth element. The Pages are our "fresh littles." They're the innocence we find on the other side of experience. This card can help connect you to the arena that is asking for your curiosity amid all this change. What tiny sparks and glimmers are seeding themselves on the periphery, beckoning you into a brand-new cycle?

Knight: The air element. Think of this card as your guide to the pacing of change, your soul soundtrack. Maybe the situation wants you to move at the rapid-fire, technetronic speed of light (Knight of Swords), or to settle into a slow savoring of the shifts (Knight of Pentacles). Use this card as your speedometer.

Queen: The water element. The Queens are our second skins. Our private boudoirs. In this spread, they describe the needs of our internal bodies, and how we can recover a part of ourselves we may have forgotten that is innately already still hanging in our closet, begging to be slipped on. For example, we may be asked to reconnect to our beautiful bods and the strength of our appetites (Queen of Pentacles) or our eternal flame and raw, rugged potential for pure creation (Queen of Wands).

King: The fire element. This card is your structural support during this threshold crossing. It describes the area of mastery you already possess that you can call upon, kind of like your personal life-earned Ph.D.; the self-sufficient throne you can sit upon as you let yourself get carried. Maybe it's your capacity to create a wide berth for complex emotions (King of Cups), or the power of your emboldened consciousness to clear the way and adopt a fresh perspective (King of Swords).