This Week's Game-Changing Astrological Transit Hasn't Happened In Over A Decade

On Tuesday, the communication planet backs up through a pair of zodiac signs, bringing two distinct waves to its dramatic effects. Until May 22, we may feel a double dose of communication chaos, as Mercury retreats through its home sign of Gemini.

Expect friction in peer partnerships and do your best to avoid getting roped into taking sides. Triple-check your words before posting, sending, or signing anything. Since Gemini rules transportation, try to hold off on purchasing anything with wheels until early June. Got an unfinished manuscript, podcast, or workshop idea? Blow off the dust: This is an excellent time to take a deeper look and make revisions. On May 22, the buzzy planet backs into reality-checker Taurus, throwing everyone's sense of security into a bit of a tailspin. Budgets, schedules, and relationship rules will demand keenness and clarity. Assume nothing and try to stay nimble—even while everyone around you is stubbornly digging in their heels!