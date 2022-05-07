This Week's Game-Changing Astrological Transit Hasn't Happened In Over A Decade
Jupiter's transit into Aries will have us looking toward the future this week, but Mercury retrograde could leave us stuck in the past. Here's how to navigate this tricky push-and-pull energy, from the AstroTwins.
As grandiose Jupiter revs its engines in Aries for the first time since 2010–11, it restarts its journey through the zodiac.
What's new, innovative, and never been tried before? No, that's not a riddle. But it's where our collective focus shifts for the next five and a half months.
This enterprising cycle is all about breaking barriers, developing new philosophies, and candidly calling things like we see them. With everyone's gambling instincts red hot, there's a danger of leaping without looking. Leadership grabs and diva duels could leave jaws on the ground (and power structures in tatters). For best results, take the initiative in all areas of life, but play fair! It's hard to be patient with process and protocol now, but avoid rushing to the finish line. After October 28, Jupiter backs into Pisces again, then returns to Aries for another lap, from December 20, 2022, to May 16, 2023. Until then, see if you can stop ruminating on the past or fixating on the future, and just "be here now."
Avoiding rumination will prove challenging until June 3, however, because Mercury is about to flip into its second retrograde of the year.
On Tuesday, the communication planet backs up through a pair of zodiac signs, bringing two distinct waves to its dramatic effects. Until May 22, we may feel a double dose of communication chaos, as Mercury retreats through its home sign of Gemini.
Expect friction in peer partnerships and do your best to avoid getting roped into taking sides. Triple-check your words before posting, sending, or signing anything. Since Gemini rules transportation, try to hold off on purchasing anything with wheels until early June. Got an unfinished manuscript, podcast, or workshop idea? Blow off the dust: This is an excellent time to take a deeper look and make revisions. On May 22, the buzzy planet backs into reality-checker Taurus, throwing everyone's sense of security into a bit of a tailspin. Budgets, schedules, and relationship rules will demand keenness and clarity. Assume nothing and try to stay nimble—even while everyone around you is stubbornly digging in their heels!
Late Sunday, May 15 (into early Monday, May 16), expect major shake-ups as a total lunar (full moon) eclipse in Scorpio lifts the veil on behind-the-scenes developments.
Power mergers, shocking scandals, and sudden transitions—oh my! You may learn that a key player is exiting a project or management is changing hands. This is the first eclipse in Scorpio since October 2014, so events that were left unresolved eight years ago could demand another round of attention.
If you've merged assets, the partnership might reach a pivotal turning point. Do you plan to move forward? If so, a longer, rock-solid commitment is advised. But if this duet doesn't align with your soul purpose, you may want (or need!) to bow out. Investment opportunities may appear unexpectedly, or someone may reach out with an offer to fund your work. Since eclipses always bring an X factor, harness Scorpio's investigative powers and thoroughly research anyone you're getting into bed with, literally or figuratively. On a purely positive note, this eclipse can bring a legendary burst of creative genius. And thanks to la luna's trine to Mars and Neptune in Pisces— and a sextile from Pluto in Capricorn—it's the kind of support that puts your name on the map.