The obstacles you must overcome to bring that vision into reality are the training you need to embody your dharma and share it with the world.

You were born with unique gifts that you're meant to share with others. These gifts may not be fully nurtured, but they are there, waiting for you to tap into them. Perhaps you are aware of these gifts, but fear is stopping you from sharing them. Or perhaps your ego won't allow you to remember what they are (as your ego is just the bodyguard of your soul). It's not so much about finding your dharma as much as it's remembering your dharma.

Though my journey began with Ayurveda, the story I ended up sharing again and again was the story behind the story—how I created this reality. What I've realized is Ayurveda doesn't just inform us about our health but on a deeper level about who we are. It teaches us to harmonize the mind and body so we can be guided by the subtleties of our souls.

Through my podcast, I have interviewed hundreds of people on their dharmic journey and found a common thread. Here it is: