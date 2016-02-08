How To Harness The Power Of Tonight's Sky With A New Moon Circle

There are four distinct phases in every 28-days moon cycle: New Moon, Waxing Half Moon, Full Moon and Waning Half Moon. Each offers us an opportunity to connect with ourselves and our purpose — to align with our destiny.

Specifically, New Moons represent beginning. They are for planting seeds and setting intentions for our dreams, goals and wishes. They're an opportunity to take ownership for what we want to manifest and to commit to the actions, thoughts and behaviors necessary to get us there. They're a time to give and receive — to form community.

Paula Mallis and I have been holding monthly New Moon Circles in Venice, California for over two years. We have witnessed miracles over and over again. Dreams and wishes, once thought impossible, fulfilled. Leaps taken. Nets appearing out of thin air. So much of the beauty is found within the circle itself, in the sense of community and unconditional support it provides.

Of all of the gifts I’ve gleaned in my life, nothing compares to the support of like-hearted women. After all, women have a magnificent ability to heal one another simply by paying witness; by listening to each other with an open, accepting heart. It’s nothing less than magic.