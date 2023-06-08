Everything To Know About Venus In Aries, From Who They Date To How To Win Their Love
You probably already know your sun sign, and maybe even your moon sign, but have you ever looked into your Venus sign? This lovey-dovey planet relates to how you approach dating, what attracts you, and more—and if you or someone you know has their Venus in Aries, here's what to keep in mind.
Advertisement
Understanding Venus in Aries
Venus in Aries keywords:
- Independent
- Fiery
- Lively
- Daring
- Strong
- Ambitious
- Passionate
- Warrior
- Motivated
- Impatient
Advertisement
In order to understand Venus in Aries, let's first look at what this planet and the sign of Aries are all about.
Venus, for one thing, is a positive benefic planet that governs themes of love, beauty, and pleasure. According to astrologer and author of Sun Signs in Love, Desiree Roby Antila, Venus represents our urge to share with others, as well as our desire for harmony, and to love and be loved.
She previously told mindbodygreen that this planet can also reveal a lot about how we can make and obtain money, and even whether we're good with it, like whether we keep it or prefer spending it.
And in terms of fire sign Aries, this is a cardinal, yang sign that's all about bravery, strength, and taking risks. It's ruled by Mars, the planet of war and action, which says a lot about the qualities of this brash star sign.
Put it all together, and Venus in Aries isn't exactly the easiest Venus sign to have. Venus is actually considered to be "in detriment" in Aries, because Venus rules Libra, Aries' opposite. (Planets are in detriment when they're in the opposite sign of the sign the planet rules.)
Because of this, the AstroTwins previously explained to mindbodygreen, people with Venus in Aries may have to sift through a few more twists and turns than most before they figure out Cupid’s formula for success.
Summary:
Venus in Aries key traits
Intense
According to intuitive astrologer Lumi Pelinku, Venus in Aries results in a quintessential intensity, thanks to aggressive Mars' influence. "When the love planet blends with the war planet, this expression can present intensity, angst, passion, and power themes," she tells mindbodygreen.
Impatient
With the kick-starting cardinal modality and the element of fire pushing Venus to get the ball rolling, folks with Venus in Aries will have no problem initiating things in their love lives and beyond.
"They are first to step up to any conflict that others wouldn’t even dare to question. Even in love matters, they would be the first to start a conversation if they have set their eyes on someone they like—it’s like a conquest," Pelinku notes.
Loyal
Venus in Aries natives have an incredible reserve of strength, and can channel that strength whenever they face a life challenge, even in their love lives, Pelinku tells mindbodygreen. "With their warrior energy, they cannot help but fight for the ones they love without question. In love, they are fiercely loyal and expect the same," she adds.
Advertisement
Impulsive
Recklessness or impulsivity is something to watch out for when it comes to Venus in Aries folks. While they do love to start new things, sometimes they don't stop to think.
Pelinku explains that they can be prone to impulsivity, anger, and impatience when life is not flowing in their desired direction. "They have to work on developing acceptance and a more observatory nature, as opposed to reacting to events or actions of others that are beyond their control," she says.
High sex drive
Mars rules war, action, aggression, and sex. With Venus in a Mars-ruled sign, you can bet sex is going to be an important part of the equation for these people.
According to the twins, in fact, folks with Venus in Aries want to be admired by their lovers, and are often quite liberated on the sexual front. However, they may be prone to numerous short-lived flings, as opposed to long term partners.
To that end, they note, "Allow yourself to experience the full-on bachelor(ette) lifestyle before you settle down," adding to watch out for double standards and jealousy in partnerships.
Advertisement
Self-centered
OK, this sounds harsh, but Aries isn't exactly known to be the most relationship-oriented sign. Consider Libra, its literal opposite, which is all about relating to others. As Roby Antila explains, "[People with Venus in Aries] can be self centered—they're almost more interested in their own desires than that of their partners—so cooperation, communication, and compromise are the solution."
However, she adds, what they may lack in selflessness, they can make up for in generosity and loyalty. Plus, sometimes life requires you to be a bit selfish, and it's not always a bad thing to understand and honor your own needs.
Spontaneous
And lastly, as Roby Antila previously explained to mindbodygreen, one of the biggest things to understand about people who have Venus in Aries is that they love the thrill of new love.
With Aries being a cardinal sign, this energy is all about getting things going—but that doesn't always mean they can sustain it. "They definitely need a partner who keeps them on their toes, who keeps things fresh," she says, adding that passion and spontaneity are big priorities for these folks.
Advertisement
Venus in Aries in relationships
When it comes to dating, Venus in Aries people have to "accept who they are, and not conform to others’ views of how courting should play out," according to Pelinku. "In other words," she says, "if they like someone and wait for the other to make the first move, it will lead to delays and repressed anger for this Venus sign."
The twins echo this point, noting that patience is not a virtue for those with Venus in Aries. "A lover who drags out the courtship process will likely get a taste of your extreme ghosting powers," they explain, adding, "While your book of love may be filled with steamy and half-finished chapters, at least it won’t be boring."
This is a placement that fairs best when they're the ones to pursue and take initiative, because it boosts their confidence, Pelinku explains. "In their established relationships, they desire movement and results. If they have a list of goals to fulfill with their love partner, they will want to see it completed. If not, that’s where the anger stirs," she adds.
And according to the twins, these fiery and passionate lovers won't settle for less than an all-encompassing attraction. Love at first sight is a very real thing for these people—but the problem is that it can happen multiple times. "You’ve probably fallen head over heels in a nanosecond more than once. If the click is there, you’ll jump right in, [so] pacing yourself is an art form to learn," they add.
In terms of compatibility, it's always a good idea to check out a full astrological compatibility chart (aka synastry chart) to get the big picture, but Aries Venuses would likely do well with other fire Venuses (Leo, Sagittarius, or another Aries), as well as air sign Venuses (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius).
Overall, if you're dating someone with an Aries Venus, you're in for an adventure that's filled with spontaneous trips, passion-filled nights, and constant movement, Pelinku says. And if you're the one with the Aries Venus, "Just try not to write people off so quickly that they don’t have a fair shake," the twins suggest.
Summary:
How to thrive as a Venus in Aries
Understanding your birth chart placements can help show you how to thrive by fostering more balance, and in the case of Aries Venuses, those areas for growth include patience, selflessness, and potentially, a touch of anger management.
Further, the twins previously told mindbodygreen, action and movement can help you channel some of that inner fire. "They should have exercise equipment they can grab, on-demand streaming workouts—something to move their energy around," they explain, adding that anything involving fire can bring you joy, whether that's cooking, lighting candles, or even having a good old-fashioned bonfire.
And as Pelinku recommends, Aries Venuses also do well to remember to be true to themselves and honor their brave nature.
"You are a fighter by nature and can be fiercely devoted to those who are loyal to you. Remember to refrain from projecting your frustrations onto those around you if life is not in sync with your vision," she says, adding to that with patience and focused intention, things will more easily fall into place.
The takeaway
People with Venus in Aries are some of the most passionate and independent people you'll ever meet—just don't be surprised if it takes longer for them to settle down in a partnership than most.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.