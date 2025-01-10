Advertisement
The Year Begins With Mars In Retrograde—Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know
If you've been feeling like the year is off to a wonky start, you can thank Mars retrograde for that. The planet of action and energy has been retrograde since December 6, and just a few days ago, it slid back into the sign of Cancer.
Naturally, having the planet of action and motivation in retrograde isn't exactly, well, motivating. It's not unlikely that we might feel a bit low-energy like we just aren't up for much. We could also feel more impatient and impulsive, as things might not move forward at the speed we're looking for.
Mars will remain retrograde in Cancer until February 23, but depending on where Cancer lands in your birth chart, we all have something different to expect. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
With your ruling planet retrograde, Aries, you could be feeling especially testy lately. You're already known for being an admittedly impatient and aggressive sign, so with Mars backspinning, you might feel even more on edge than usual.
Not to mention, Cancer rules over your fourth house of home and family. If there's one area of your life most impacted by this retrograde, it could very well be your home life. Try to exercise extra patience with family, children, or even roommates during this retrograde.
Taurus
Feeling tongue-tied, Taurus? As Mars retrograde moves through your third house of communication and local networks, you could feel like you just don't know what to say these days. Or, when you do try to speak up, you aren't saying the right thing, or your words aren't well received.
The third house also deals with travel and technology, so don't be surprised if you run into snafus in those areas. And with the third house relating to neighbors and even siblings, watch your tone with those folks especially.
Gemini
How are things looking on the financial front for you, Gemini? This Mars retrograde is traversing your second house of money and material security, encouraging you to take a closer look at your finances.
You might be dealing with a tight budget right now, or you're even waiting for a big payment to come through. If you're running into delays, don't say we didn't warn you, and remember that retrogrades are a time to reassess–not necessarily move forward. Think ahead to how you can get into better financial standing, but avoid taking big monetary risks at this time.
Cancer
With Mars in your sign, Cancer, that means this retrograde is majorly impacting your first house of self and identity. And in just a few days, you'll have a full moon in your sign too, encouraging you to release so you can make room for what's to come.
A lot could be coming up for you around this time, whether it's your own personal growth, your path in life, or even people from your past suddenly reappearing. Triggers abound, but this is all preparing you to enter a new chapter, so try to give yourself grace. It's a frustrating time to be sure, but Mars is reminding you to stoke your inner fire.
Leo
Mars' current retrograde cycle began in your sign (and your first house of self and identity) last month, Leo, so if your holiday season was anything but cheery, you're hopefully feeling a little relief now. That said, Mars is still retrograde, but now it's in your 12th house of closure and endings.
The 12th house also deals with the subconscious, so you might come head-to-head with your own personal demons—but it's also connected to the final stages of projects. Don't be surprised if a longstanding project gets put on the back burner for the time being, or if you're generally feeling exhausted. This, too, shall pass!
Virgo
With Mars retrograde moving through your 11th house of networks and the larger community, Virgo, you could feel extremely frustrated around the state of the world and humanity at large. The 11th house is associated with friendships, networks, teams, and collectives, as well, so teamwork might feel a little more challenging right now.
Try to exercise patience when dealing with people out in the world, and even online. Mars retrograde can make us all a bit more feisty, but your future self will thank you for holding your tongue and being extra cooperative for the time being.
Libra
How are things going in your career, Libra? You could be feeling the pressure now, as Mars retrograde traverses your 10th house of career and public image. Gunning for a promotion? Don't hold your breath. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't try!
Retrogrades invite us to revisit the not-so-distant past. Is there anything you could have missed over the past few months with regards to your career? It might be worth reconnecting with an old colleague or reaching out to a former boss. In any case, don't get discouraged if things aren't moving forward as fast as you'd hoped.
Scorpio
If the first half of Mars retrograde was all too much to handle, Scorpio, you'll be happy to know the second half should be a bit easier on you. When Mars was in Leo, it impacted your career and public image, but now that it's in Cancer, it's moving through your ninth house of travel and expansion.
So unless you're planning on taking a trip or starting a new class or course, you should be less impacted than some of the other signs. If you're a student, the ninth house does rule higher learning, so Nevertheless, watch out for your classic Mars retrograde issues like impatience and aggression.
Sagittarius
Watch out for aggressive tendencies in your closest relationships, Sagittarius. This Mars retrograde is moving through your eighth house of intimacy—and shared resources—so it could impact everything from your sex life to your wallet. The eighth house rules investments as well, so best to avoid any big financial risks right now.
Whether you've been wanting more intimacy, or perhaps less, this retrograde is a chance to reassess your relationship to intimacy and make any necessary changes. Tread lightly around financial issues, too, especially those that deal with other people (i.e. family or business partners).
Capricorn
With this Mars retrograde activating your seventh house of partnership and long-term commitments, Capricorn, get ready to rumble. Whether with your romantic partner or a business partner, your closest relationships will be under a microscope.
You might feel especially frustrated or impatient with these people, so flaring tempers and heated arguments are to be expected. Remember, Mars retrograde can stir up impulsivity and recklessness, so just be mindful not to say (or do) anything you'll regret when the dust settles.
Aquarius
How are you feeling, Aquarius? This Mars retrograde in Cancer is impacting your sixth house of self care and routine, so it's entirely possible you're feeling burnt out and exhausted right now. It could feel like no matter what you do, you're just not able to get a good routine going in the new year.
The sixth house also rules health, so if you're feeling under the weather or dealing with mysterious symptoms, consider it one more reason to lean into self care. Slow down and take care of yourself—that's your only priority during the rest of this retrograde.
Pisces
Feeling passionate, Pisces? Just don't put your foot in your mouth! With Mars retrograde amping up your fifth house of creativity and expression, you could feel especially inclined to make yourself heard. Just remember, we're all a bit less receptive—and a lot more aggressive—when Mars is retrograde.
Stirring up drama and hogging the spotlight probably won't get you very far this month. Your best bet is to channel your creativity into passion projects for your own enjoyment—and definitely avoid lustful situations. The fifth house is associated with flirting, after all, and retrogrades are known for bringing exes back around.
The takeaway
Retrogrades tend to get a bad reputation, but they're nothing to be afraid of. In fact, when you work the energy of any specific retrograde, you can learn from it and move forward with more clarity. So from now until February 23, give yourself grace, slow down, and stay open to the lessons that come through.
