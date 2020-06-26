If you're even the slightest bit into astrology, you've definitely heard of mercury retrograde. It's a recurring astrological event that happens when the planet Mercury—which governs communication and information—appears to be moving in backwards in the sky. We're actually in the midst of a Mercury retrograde right now! And it can cause all sorts of malfunctions when it comes to technology, communication, transportation, and more.

So what does it mean if you were born while Mercury was in retrograde? Mbg's resident astrologists, The AstroTwins, filled us in—including how to tell where Mercury was when you were born.