How To Find Out If You Were Born During Mercury Retrograde

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant

Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
How To Find Out If You Were Born During Mercury Retrograde—And What It Says About You

Image by mbg Creative / Willy Dade/Unsplash

June 26, 2020 — 21:22 PM

If you're even the slightest bit into astrology, you've definitely heard of mercury retrograde. It's a recurring astrological event that happens when the planet Mercury—which governs communication and information—appears to be moving in backwards in the sky. We're actually in the midst of a Mercury retrograde right now! And it can cause all sorts of malfunctions when it comes to technology, communication, transportation, and more.

So what does it mean if you were born while Mercury was in retrograde? Mbg's resident astrologists, The AstroTwins, filled us in—including how to tell where Mercury was when you were born.

How can I tell if I was born during mercury retrograde?

Before we dive in to what it means, the AstroTwins created a super nifty tool so anyone can quickly look up Mercury's placement when they were born. All you need to know is your birth information (date, time, and location).

Plug it into their calculator, and you'll find out whether Mercury was direct or retrograde. Here's what both mean.

What does it say about me if I was born during Mercury retrograde?

According to the AstroTwins, those born while Mercury was retrograde may struggle to express themselves in words. "It’s important that you give yourself time to think before you make decisions and you may find that you get overstimulated in crowded or noisy environments," they say.

But it can also come with its benefits; "Because you have to pay closer attention to words, you could find that you have a knack for writing, editing or any sort of communication that moves with a more intuitive flow, like singing. Since retrogrades direct attention to 're' activities, you might be a talented researcher or a gifted investigator. You aren’t satisfied with simply looking at what’s on the surface. Hone this talent and you might even find a career path as a therapist, shaman, or intuitive healer."

How about if it was direct?

And if you were born while Mercury was in direct motion, the AstroTwins say you may have more ease around your communication style. "You may be curious, but you also know when to let things be—unlike retrograde-born friends who can be like dogs on a bone when they want answers," they note. "Socially, this is an easier placement since you’re less likely to second-guess yourself or worry about whether or not you fit in."

Knowing about your Mercury placement, and whether it was retrograde or direct when you were born, can help you better understand your communication style, your career path, and so much more. And remember, no matter where the planets on your astrological chart fall, it's all about understanding yourself and using that knowledge to better serve you in life.

