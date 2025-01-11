Advertisement
It's A Busy Week In The Stars With The Start Of Aquarius Season—Here's Your Horoscope
The Cancer full moon brings home and family into focus on Monday
It’s peak cozy season this Monday, as the first full moon of 2025 (5:27 PM; 24°00’) glows in warm-fuzzy Cancer. Emotions that have been simmering below the surface may spill out under these stirring moonbeams. And thanks to luna’s flowing trine to compassionate Neptune, your sentimental side could be caught in 4K.
Naked vulnerability is 100% acceptable when you’re having lunch with your work wife or gushing to besties in a group thread. Try to keep it professional when the situation requires. Just because you can turn a client into a confidante doesn’t necessarily mean that you should.
The full moon cuts a close connection to retrograde Mars, dialing up the intensity level of your exchanges. Be gentle when delivering feedback to avoid bruised egos or ruffled feathers.
Under Cancer’s domestic influence, home life is equally top of mind. First major project of the New Year? Redoing your closets, updating your bedroom furniture—or changing your address entirely!
Create space for unconventional ideas on Monday, too
Put your surge protector in place! Uranus is still retrograde until January 30, which could send you on a wild goose chase as you pursue what seems like the next viral hit. Get excited, then take a deep breath and run the background checks. With a little due diligence, dynamic dreams can come to life.
But wait before settling on anything, thanks to Wednesday’s Sun-Mars opposition
You could feel pulled in two directions with equal force under today’s headstrong tug of war between the sun and Mars. Instigator Mars is retrograde in domestic Cancer, driving up family drama. Meanwhile, the Capricorn sun is fixated on your career goals.
Distractions from home will be impossible to screen out, no matter how desperate you are to give a professional initiative your undivided attention.
While it’s never wise to leave your loved ones in a lurch, do your best to set boundaries around your time—especially with people who play the helpless role to get attention. Jumping in and making sacrifices won’t do either of you any good.
Love rollercoaster: Venus squares liberated Jupiter on Tuesday and connects to stuffy Saturn on Saturday
How green is the grass beneath your feet? As Venus in quixotic Pisces butts heads with “more is more” Jupiter in variety-loving Gemini this Tuesday, you’ll be hard-pressed to find satisfaction.
Comparing is despairing: under this biannual transit, which can make you feel like everyone else has the better deal. Venus and Jupiter are considered the two “benefic” planets because of their primarily positive qualities, yet today’s square may prove that it’s possible to have too much of a good thing.
In romance, people will be fickle, rocking the rose-colored glasses one minute, then suddenly losing interest the next. Hold off on making any irreversible decisions, especially when it comes to your dating life or a pricey purchase that is final sale only.
Matters of the heart feel heavy and serious on Saturday when Venus bumps into stern Saturn for the first of three conjunctions in Pisces this year. This odd-couple mashup can put a reality check on fantasies that have spun wildly out of control.
No more riding on assumptions. Couples should sit down to talk through agreements, like how you budget and divide up household duties. While you may be wholeheartedly enjoying a situationship, this eye-opening transit could reveal long-term disparities, such as different political views.
Saturn rules experts, so if you’re at an impasse, a coach or couple’s therapist could help you navigate your way through it. Ready to cut someone off who’s draining your resources? Make a smooth and steely exit now—no explanations are required.
Come together, right now. Aquarius Season officially starts this Sunday, January 19 at 3:00PM EDT
Group hug! The Sun beams into communal Aquarius, the sign of collective and humanitarian efforts. This is peak season for activism, and there’s no shortage of important causes to rally behind in 2025.
How can you make your corner of the world a safer, more egalitarian place for all? The Sun in “one love” Aquarius shines a light on innovative solutions. Crowdfunding, crowdsourcing or any pooling of resources gets a thumbs up now.
Aquarius rules science and technology, making it chic to be a geek now. If you’re sitting on an invention or an idea for a must-have app, start talking to people who can help you bring it to life. (Have them sign an NDA to protect your intellectual property, though!)
Learn software or figure out how to use AI to scale your business. If you can visualize it, you can do it.
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
