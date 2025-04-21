Advertisement
Mars Amps Up Tension This Week Ahead Of The Supermoon In Taurus–Here's Your Horoscope
Wednesday’s Sun-Pluto square stirs up power struggles
Who’s on top? During Wednesday’s intense biannual face-off between domineering Pluto and the ego-driven Sun, emotions can run high. It's natural to feel upset if you sense a power struggle brewing, but watch out for knee-jerk reactions—they’re likely to do more harm than good today.
If a stalemate ensues and no one's willing to give even an inch, it might be wise to call a timeout and revisit the issue on another day.
Love gets serious during Thursday’s Venus-Saturn connection in Pisces
Quit playing games with their hearts! Harmonizer Venus duets with no-nonsense Saturn for the third and final time this year. As they merge in gullible Pisces, it’s time to stop making excuses and blow the whistle on the breadcrumbers, ghosters, and garden-variety players.
Because Venus was retrograde during their last conjunction (April 7), a few deceptive types may have slipped under the radar. Today, it becomes glaringly obvious who is worthy of your precious time and who needs to be kicked off the island.
Creative compromises could emerge for couples who’ve been struggling to find equanimity. Don’t soft-pedal issues that need to be brought out into the open. Time is precious, and you don't want to waste your life pining for someone who "isn't ready" to move in your desired direction, and may never be!
Tension escalates again as Mars faces off with Pluto on Saturday
Tempers, egos and mind games, oh my! When fiery Mars in regal Leo opposes power-hungry Pluto in revolutionary Aquarius, the atmosphere could crackle with tension, teetering on the edge of a full-blown showdown.
You might unwittingly wander onto a psychological battlefield, where it’s all too easy to snap and lose your cool. Staying composed will be your greatest asset today—and your biggest challenge. Keep your wits about you and don’t take the bait, no matter how tempting it is to react.
Common sense returns with Sunday’s new supermoon in Taurus (3:31PM; 7°47’)
Practical magic is in the air—no wand needed! Thanks to Sunday’s potent new supermoon in Taurus, you'll easily strike a balance between the sensual and the sensible.
If life has felt unstable, this is your opportunity to reground yourself. Start by simplifying: Break down complex plans back to basics, draft blueprints, streamline systems. To make sure all new developments are welcome, minimize uncertainties in crucial areas like time, money, and relationships.
Taurus encourages a slow, steady approach to achieving your goals without sacrificing beauty or quality. Embrace eco-friendly and upcycled choices, supporting brands that respect our planet.
Keeping a level head may take a little effort today since the new moon gets caught in a three-way tug of war (a T-square) with stormy Pluto in Aquarius and feisty Mars in Leo.
As you map out your trajectory, don’t get caught up in the “compare and despair” trap with the cool kids. The only approval ratings that matter today are your own.