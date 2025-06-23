Advertisement
Watch Out: The Day Of Miracles Arrives This Week — Here's Your Weekly Horoscope
Monday's Sun-Neptune tussle comes with a codependency warning this June 23
Martyr alert! As the Sun in compassionate Cancer gets snared by sacrificial Neptune in Aries, everyone's doing the most. Do your best to not get sucked in. This "competitive caretaking" could leave you feeling put upon, exhausted, and unappreciated for all your genuine efforts.
Do an internal audit: Are you asking too much of people? (Even if they "owe" you.) Keeping score? Perhaps it's time to slow down a little, take a break, and stop trying to accomplish everything at warp speed. If you start operating at a more human pace, you might find that others are happy to get on board and help.
Jupiter Cazimi! Tuesday, June 24 is the Day of Miracles
Energy and optimism reign as the magnanimous Sun and generous Jupiter align for their once-per-year meetup—also known as a Cazimi—this Tuesday.
For the first time in over a decade, they're joining forces in nurturing Cancer, shining lucky rays on home, family, and personal finances. If you've been searching for a new place to call home, the perfect listing could appear, or maybe you'll finally bury the hatchet with a beloved relative.
On this "Day of Miracles," the Sun and Jupiter cast a rosy, can-do glow over all endeavors. Embrace this positive momentum and find new ways to uplift others and share your light with the world.
Wednesday is "a mood" as the new moon in Cancer gets us in our feelings
Serve it up, family-style! The year's only new moon in Cancer (6:31 a.m. EDT; 4°08') sets the stage for close-knit bonding this Wednesday. If you're the type who's "never met a stranger," you may want to tighten up the radius of your inner circle so you can devote quality attention to the unwavering supporters in your life.
Over the next two weeks, find ways to sing their praises and make sure they get the VIP treatment from you. Spending time near water will be especially rejuvenating now, so reply yes to those pool parties and beach weekends!
On the home front, this nurturing new moon might reveal a dreamy real estate opportunity or inspire an interior design makeover. Whether you're cleaning out your storage spaces or doing a soul-soothing house-blessing ritual, now's the perfect time for a midyear energy cleanse to refresh your most sacred spaces.
Just be careful not to bite off more than you can chew! This new moon aligns with maximizer Jupiter and clashes with Saturn and Neptune in impulsive Aries, which can give your projects "scope creep" or set the stage for unrealistic expectations.
Joy rises on Thursday as Mercury embarks on a long tour through Leo, until September 2
Curtains up! Social Mercury struts into playful and passionate Leo, turning up the heat on your summer fun. If your calendar suddenly fills with beach parties and your creativity skyrockets, you can thank Mercury's lively jaunt through this colorful sign's terrain.
For the first part of this cycle, express yourself with warmth, excitement, and maybe even a touch of theatrical flair. But here's a heads-up: From July 18 to August 11, Mercury will spin into a summer retrograde through Leo, marking three weeks where dialing down the drama will be imperative.
Try to resolve any brewing tension before then. If you're pitching an idea or giving a presentation, lean into storytelling and bold visuals to drive your message home. The buzzy planet is off to an active start, trining Saturn on Friday and Neptune on Saturday, then opposing Pluto on Sunday.
Measure your words carefully because people are listening. Make sure you have all your facts straight so you don't lead them down any garden paths.