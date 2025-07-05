Advertisement
This Week Brings A Capricorn Full Moon, Saturn Retrograde & More—Here's Your Horoscope
Break ground! Changemaker Uranus heads into Gemini this Monday—for the first time since 1949!
Welcome to the innovation station! For the first time since 1941-49, zany Uranus plugs into Gemini’s grid, bringing a thrilling mix of excitement and unpredictability to our lives.
During this dynamic transit, everything’s up for grabs. Uranus in Gemini shakes up daily routines and supercharges minds with groundbreaking ideas. Expect the unexpected—whether it’s through a radical shift in how you communicate, a sudden change in your social circles, or an intense fascination with cutting-edge technology.
Life may feel like a sci-fi movie some days, with the costumes and gadgets to match. This four-month period is a preview of a longer cycle that begins again from April 25, 2026 to May 22, 2033. Collectively, we are breaking free from a static, singular way of doing things and embracing a “both/and” mindset rather than one focused on “either/ or.”
This game-changing planet’s purpose is to disrupt the status quo. Stay flexible and ready to pivot at a moment’s notice. Uranus in Gemini is here to revolutionize the way you think, connect, and engage with the world. The more open you are to change, the more exciting and rewarding this transit will be!
Venus gets into a sexy samba with Pluto on Monday
Charisma is an aphrodisiac today as seductive Venus in Gemini aligns with smoldering Pluto in communicative air signs. Watching someone move confidently and command a room will send your pulse racing. You might find yourself drawn to a well-connected VIP or meet someone intriguing through a mutual acquaintance.
Say “yes” to that exclusive invite or ticketed event where you can mingle with the who’s who—or team up with a partner to make a powerful impact for a cause close to your heart. This is the perfect day to work your influence and connect with others who share your ambitious drive!
Check in! Thursday’s Full Moon in Capricorn is your mid-year goalpost
Time for a mid-year assessment. What have you accomplished since the beginning of 2025? Do you even remember your New Year’s resolutions? Consider how relevant they still are as the year has unfolded. Today’s full moon in goal-getter Capricorn (4:37 p.m., 18°50’) is here to shine a light on your progress—or lack thereof.
With an energizing trine to motivator Mars in Virgo, it’s the perfect moment to review, revamp, and recalibrate your plans. Capricorn is all about ambition and high achievement, but don’t forget to celebrate the wins you’ve already scored.
Remember, there’s no gold star for burning out in the name of productivity. Take a moment to acknowledge your progress and show gratitude to those who’ve supported your journey. It’s all about balancing the hustle with a little self-love!
Saturn turns retrograde until November 27, sending plans back for inspection
Are you pushing forward with purpose or charging ahead without a clear plan? Cosmic inspector Saturn begins its annual four-and-a-half-month retrograde today. For the first time since the late 90s, it’s backing up through “me first” Aries, prompting you to take a closer look at how you assert your ambitions, personal power, and leadership.
While the ringed taskmaster reverses through this sign until September 1, you might reevaluate your personal brand. A solo project could hit a speedbump, or you could intentionally slow down your timeline for quality’s sake.
From September 1 until November 27, Saturn backspins into imaginative Pisces, where the lines between reality and dreams can blur. If you’ve been swept up in a pipe dream, Saturn’s reversal will deliver the reality check you need. But don’t dismiss your dreams entirely—this is also a time to cultivate any spiritual or artistic talents you’ve been exploring.
Use this retrograde to master the basics, refine your skills, and lay a solid foundation before taking things to the next level.