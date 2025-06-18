Advertisement
Mars Is In Virgo For The Next 6 Weeks — Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know
If you've been feeling more passionate, dramatic, or even downright egotistical as of late, Mars in Leo might have been to blame. The energizer planet was in the realm of the Lion since April 18, but now, it's making moves into Virgo.
Known as the perfectionist of the zodiac, we might all adopt a more critical lens as we're encouraged to streamline and optimize our lives. But of course, depending on where Virgo lands in your chart, we'll each be impacted by this transit a little differently.
Here's what to know about Mars in Virgo, plus what it means for your sign.
Motivator Mars makes its way through Virgo from June 17 to August 7
For the next six weeks, we can all expect order in the court. As the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, with action-oriented Mars charging into detail-driven Virgo until August 6, the next month and a half is optimized for efficiency.
"Turn your lofty ideas into actionable plans, complete with budgets and schedules," the twins say, adding that this health-focused, fix-it-fast transit is motivating us to improve every aspect of ours lives, from eating habits to workflow.
In other words, if you've been meaning to start a new healthy routine, the twins note that Mars is supplying the motivation and Virgo is helping you stick with it—and track your results.
Expect a surge in productive energy, "but be mindful of how you come across when doling out advice," the twins warn. After all, Virgo has a reputation for being a bit nitpicky, so you might sound more critical than you mean to. "Mars in Virgo can make us all especially judgmental—you'll attract more flies with honey than with your 'helpful hints.'"
What Mars in Virgo means for your zodiac sign
Depending on where Virgo lands in your chart, we'll each be impacted by Mars in Virgo differently. Based on your rising sign (which determines the houses of your chart), here's what Mercury in Cancer is impacting for you:
- Aries rising: Sixth house of habits, routines, and health
- Taurus rising: Fifth house of creativity, passion, and self-expression
- Gemini rising: Fourth house of home, family, and emotional security
- Cancer rising: Third house of communication, information, and local community
- Leo rising: Second house of money, material resources, and self-worth
- Virgo rising: First house of self-image and identity
- Libra rising: 12th house of subconscious beliefs, spirituality, and emotional closure
- Scorpio rising: 11th house of humanitarianism, larger communities, and networks
- Sagittarius rising: 10th house of career, destiny, and public image
- Capricorn rising: Ninth house of wisdom, philosophy, and higher learning
- Aquarius rising: Eighth house of intimacy, vulnerability, and shared resources
- Pisces rising: Seventh house of long-term/contractual relationships and business partnerships
The takeaway
Remember, Mars gives us energy and motivation, while Virgo aims for practical and tangible improvements. Wherever Mars in Virgo is in your chart, give that area of your life extra focus, consideration, and detail. And no matter your zodiac sign, do try to keep the unsolicited advice and critiques to a minimum.