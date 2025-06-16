Advertisement
Cancer Season Begins This Week Along With The Start Of Summer — Here's Your Horoscope
Mars embarks on an efficiency mission through Virgo this Tuesday, June 17
Order in the court! Thanks to action-oriented Mars charging into detail-driven Virgo until August 6, the next month and a half is optimized for efficiency. Turn your lofty ideas into actionable plans, complete with budgets and schedules.
This health-focused, fix-it-fast transit motivates you to improve every aspect of your life, from your eating habits to your workflow. There’s no better time to put a healthy routine in place as Mars supplies the motivation and Virgo helps you track results and stick to a regimen.
Expect a surge in productive energy, but be mindful of how you come across when doling out advice. You might sound more critical than you mean to, especially since Mars in Virgo can make us all especially judgmental. You’ll attract more flies with honey than with your “helpful hints.”
Try a little tenderness with Wednesday’s waning quarter moon in Pisces
Stuck in a creative logjam? Wednesday’s imaginative quarter moon in Pisces gets inspiration flowing. Before you start sourcing ideas from art and fashion feeds, put down your phone and immerse yourself in every sensation around you. Under this meditative transit, you need less input and more quiet time.
If you're looking to turn dreams into reality, Pisces' manifesting energy is on your side. A supportive person may be just a text (or a thought!) away. Don’t be surprised if someone crosses your mind and then you bump into them shortly after—this is a day made for serendipity. If burnout is creeping in, book a healing treatment or head home early to recharge.
So many visions! Jupiter squares Neptune on Wednesday
What’s the big idea? As visionary Jupiter in Cancer plays tug of war with spiritual Neptune in Aries, your thinking breaks out of the box. Fresh possibilities could become tangible realities at an accelerated pace, but tap the sensitivity of Neptune and weigh it against the gung-ho momentum of Jupiter.
It’s great to blaze trails, but how will new developments affect the ecosystem of your life? If you forgot to consider feelings or ask for consent, you may need to revise plans. But that’s not the same as people-pleasing!
If you’re hiding your truth because you don’t want to make people “feel bad,” play with being self-authorized, and make a bold move.
Cancer season begins with the solstice on Friday
Happy solstice! The Sun reaches its highest point in the northern hemisphere Friday (10:42 p.m. EDT), signaling the start of Cancer season each year. For the next month, we’ll all radiate feelings of warmth, connection, and nourishment that are hallmarks of this water sign.
Home is where the heart is now, so get your space set up for both nesting and guesting. Has it been a while since you’ve visited beloved relatives and your oldest, dearest friends? Tap the nostalgic vibes of Cancer season and meet up for picnics, beach days, or longer visits to your hometown.
Tender emotions may surface regularly, but don’t keep them in. Cathartic Marco Polos with your besties can keep you sane when everyone else is spiraling.
Don’t swallow your feelings during Sunday’s Sun-Saturn square
If your stomach is in knots, don’t reflexively reach for the probiotics. It’s Cancer season, and your symptoms may be a reflection of what’s happening in your emotional life. But as Saturn in Aries challenges el Sol, tune in to your own needs.
Have you been biting your tongue and keeping your opinions to yourself? Perhaps you’ve been swallowing your feelings when the going gets tough. Today’s remedy: Stop and listen to your own internal dialogue the way a nurturing parent would soothe a child.
Something needs to change here, but first, give yourself permission to be (privately) annoyed, frustrated, or irritated without feeling guilty. Once you acknowledge those feelings, you can get proactive. The goal is to implement changes in a wise, mature, and measured way.