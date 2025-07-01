Advertisement
The Month Of July Has A Lot In Store Astrologically—Here's Your Horoscope
July opens the door to a month of intellectual sparks, bold self-inquiry, and unexpected pivots. It’s also retrograde high season, as four luminaries do an about-face, scrambling signals or sending us back a few squares on the board. Neptune, Saturn, and Chiron all turn retrograde in Aries, demanding patience from us as they slow down in one of the zodiac’s most restless signs.
From July 18 to August 11, communicator Mercury backs into retrograde in Leo, which is a fire sign like Aries. No matter how hot it gets that summer, we’ll need to tame that flame and let things simmer.
On July 4, foggy Neptune begins its annual backspin, and for the first time since the 19th century, it reverses through fiery Aries. This rare alignment puts your sense of identity under the microscope—where have you been leading from impulse rather than inner truth?
With love planet Venus in curious Gemini from July 4 to 30, conversations are loaded with chemistry. Playful banter could morph into deeper connections, although Gemini’s energy will tempt us to skim the surface.
The headline news arrives on July 7, when revolutionary Uranus launches a four-month preview of its next era in Gemini, rewiring the way we think, speak, and connect. Expect radical ideas to challenge outdated norms—especially in media, tech, and education—until November 7. After that, Uranus will dip back into Taurus for its final visit in our lifetimes, settling into Gemini until 2033 next April 26.
Mid-month, the full moon in Capricorn (July 10) and Saturn’s retrograde (July 13) ask for a solid gut-check on goals and leadership. Have your ambitions outgrown your methods? Mercury’s retrograde in flamboyant Leo (July 18 to August 11) turns the spotlight inward, urging caution with public moves and over-the-top displays.
But don’t mistake reflection for retreat! Leo season (from July 22 to August 22) and the Leo new moon (July 24) invite a romantic reset and creative revival. By month’s end, Venus slips into nostalgic Cancer and healer Chiron begins its retrograde through Aries, both encouraging quiet moments of reconnection—with others and yourself.
July 2025 horoscope transit dates & highlights
All the astrology in your July 2025 horoscope, at a glance:
Venus in Gemini: July 4 to 30
Wordplay is foreplay!
When Venus logs into articulate Gemini on July 4, clever conversations and tantalizing text threads can get pulses racing, but don’t get stuck in the superficial, flirty zone. During this sapiosexual spell until July 30, deep and intellectual exchanges might feel better than (or at least as good as) sex.
Feel like pushing boundaries? Go ahead—dive into taboo topics or challenge outdated norms. With Venus in curious Gemini, the desire to explore new territory is irresistible. Just be mindful of mixed signals, as they’re bound to surface during this silver-tongued transit.
Neptune Retrograde: July 4
Peel back the layers of your psyche.
Neptune slips into its annual five-month retrograde on July 4. For the first time since 1875, Neptune spins back through fiery Aries, creating an added sense of urgency around self-care and soul-searching.
During this part of the retrograde, which lasts until October 22, confront issues around identity, self-assertion, and how you wield your personal power. You may address impulsive behaviors or reactions that have been masking deeper wounds.
Uranus in Gemini: July 7
Welcome to the innovation station!
For the first time since 1941 to 1949, zany Uranus plugs into Gemini’s grid, bringing a thrilling mix of excitement and unpredictability to our lives.
Uranus in Gemini shakes up daily routines and supercharges minds with groundbreaking ideas. Expect the unexpected—whether it’s through a radical shift in how you communicate, a sudden change in your social circles, or an intense fascination with cutting-edge technology.
The four-month period until November 7 is a preview of a longer cycle that begins again from April 2026. This game-changing planet’s purpose is to disrupt the status quo. Stay flexible and ready to pivot at a moment’s notice!
Full moon in Capricorn: July 10
Time for a mid-year assessment.
What have you accomplished since the beginning of 2025? Do you even remember your New Year’s resolutions? Consider how relevant they still are. The July 10 full moon in goal-getter Capricorn is here to shine a light on your progress—or lack thereof.
With an energizing trine to motivator Mars in Virgo, it’s the perfect time to review and revamp your plans. Remember to celebrate the wins you’ve scored, too! And show gratitude to those who’ve supported your journey.
Saturn Retrograde: July 13
Get clear on your plan.
Cosmic inspector Saturn begins its annual retrograde on July 13. For the first time since the late 90s, it’s backing up through “me first” Aries, prompting you to take a closer look at how you assert your ambitions, personal power, and leadership.
While the ringed taskmaster reverses through this sign until September 1, you might reevaluate your personal brand. A solo project could hit a speedbump, or you could intentionally slow down your timeline for quality’s sake.
Mercury retrograde: July 18
Roll up the red carpet!
As Mercury pivots into a three-week retrograde in glamorous Leo, it’s better to fly under the radar than risk getting overexposed. Hold off on bold style choices and save any risky cosmetic procedures until Mercury retrograde ends on August 11.
With Mercury’s backspin in Leo, there’s a risk of being too low-key. Don’t let opportunities slip by out of fear or insecurity. Conflict resolution will be challenging, and blame-shifting could backfire. The best way to navigate this turbulent phase is to stay humble and keep your heart open—without being overly trusting, too soon.
Leo Season: July 22
Passion, playtime, and power couples—oh my!
The Sun struts into regal, romantic Leo for its annual four-week run (until August 22), bringing out the exhibitionists in us all. This solar cycle turns up the volume on our actions, but the twist this year is Mercury retrograde in Leo, adding a reflective layer to the mix. Dust off those neglected talents and start rehearsing your act. Confidence is your best accessory now!
New Moon in Leo: July 24
Annual romantic reset.
Cupid fires off a fresh quiver of arrows on July 24 as the new moon in Leo marks an annual romantic reset. This proactive lunar lift wants you back in the driver’s seat (and on the throne) in your love life. If you’ve stopped articulating your desires or sharing your feelings, that ends now.
Venus in Cancer: July 30
The nostalgic is romantic.
Love planet Venus sails into Cancer’s sentimental waters on July 30. During this warm-fuzzy phase (until August 25), you may find yourself craving nurturing and comfort. Stay in rather than booking every spare moment with social activities. Private, relaxed moments allow you to connect to friends, lovers, or your S.O. in the intimate style that Cancer prefers.
Chiron Retrograde: July 30
A window for introspection.
Wounded healer Chiron slips into its annual retrograde on July 30, backing up through self-aware Aries until January 2. During its journey through the Ram’s realm (2018–27), the transformative asteroid is teaching us all lessons in self-empowerment and the constructive use of anger. If you’ve been feeling silenced, thwarted or resentful, this retrograde period provides an important window for introspection.