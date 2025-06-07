Advertisement
This Week's Horoscope Is Anything But Quiet—Here's What To Know
Bountiful Jupiter gets emo, heading into Cancer from Monday, June 9 to June 30, 2026
Surf’s up! Big-hearted, philosophical Jupiter sets sail on nurturing Cancer’s emotion ocean—its first visit to this sign since 2014! As the red-spotted planet sounds a global call for empathy, kindness, and compassion are en vogue again.
Home and family ties take center stage during this yearlong transit. Now’s the time to create a sanctuary that nurtures your soul, but that doesn’t mean you’ll be stuck inside the same four walls. Reconnect to long-distance relatives or take a life-changing trip to your ancestral homeland. Jupiter is “exalted” in Cancer, making this its most powerful position in the zodiac.
Jupiter in domestic Cancer can heat up the residential real estate market while also creating greater opportunities for first-time home buyers. Fiscal security is also highlighted, so start tucking away more funds in your investment accounts. Need to make more bank? Home-based businesses are blessed by enterprising Jupiter in Cancer.
Monday’s Venus-Pluto tussle could stir up complex feelings
Watch out for power struggles and emotional battles as seductive Venus in Taurus squares off with intense Pluto in Aquarius for a one-day clash.
While it’s tempting to push back against someone’s domineering behavior, think twice. Matching their aggression will only add fuel to the fire, deepening any rifts. Instead, try to uncover the root issue driving this friction. Spoiler alert: It might just trace back to an old childhood wound (doesn’t it always?).
You might find yourself obsessing over someone who’s wronged you, which could lead to impulsive behavior like firing off a heated text or trolling their social media. If you’re in a solid relationship, you might feel the urge to push bae’s buttons just to keep things “exciting.” Be sure you know what you’re getting into before you awaken any sleeping giants.
Wednesday’s full moon in Sagittarius brings truth to light
Modesty, schmodesty. There’s almost no way to be “too much” under the supersizing influence of the year’s only full moon in Sagittarius (3:44 a.m. EDT; 20°39’).
Stretch beyond the limits of what’s safe and familiar. With daredevil Mars fistbumping the full moon, this could bring untold rewards over the coming two weeks. (Just make sure you know the difference between a “savvy risk” and a “foolish gamble.”)
If you have the time and means, pack your bags for an epic getaway. Otherwise, broaden your horizons through summer classes, personal growth work, and diverse experiences that push you into inspiring new terrain. Nothing ventured, nothing gained!
Square, square biz: Sunday’s cosmic clashes are not for the faint of heart
Negotiate? Not today! As unruly Uranus in stubborn Taurus battles fiery Mars in proud Leo, tensions are bound to escalate. The battle lines are drawn, and neither side seems eager to wave the white flag. Do your best to stay mindful and avoid burning any bridges you might need to cross later. Patience will be your saving grace now.
Also: Your ego is not your amigo, but good luck remembering that today as hypersensitive Jupiter in Cancer combats authoritative Saturn in Aries. Pride is steering the ship and people may be downright petty.
Don’t waste time trying to reason with narcissists, especially when adulting is a distant dream. Better to let everyone sulk (or fume!) in their corners. You can approach the topic again—or not—once the storm clears.
While you wait for molehills to stop looking like mountains, see if you can find a common cause. While you may have very different approaches for achieving an end goal, do you actually want the same thing? Focusing on that may be the saving grace today—especially with someone you consider “family.”