Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Full Strawberry Moon
Gemini season is in full swing and summer is almost here, but first, we have a full moon in Sagittarius on the horizon. Also known as the Strawberry Moon (named by Algonquin Native Americans for the time of year when strawberries are in season), this full moon is a time of abundance and celebration.
The moon will be exact on Wednesday, June 11 at 3:44 a.m. EDT, but depending on where Sagittarius lands in your chart, we all have something a little different to expect. Here's what to know.
Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
Feeling expansive, Aries? You should be, as this Sagittarius full moon is lighting up your ninth house of travel and growth—the very house associated with Sag. And with Mars in fellow fire sign Leo, you're likely feeling emboldened to seek broader horizons, or lean into more spontaneity.
Whether you literally book a trip or metaphorically let go of something that's keeping you from embracing your more free-spirited side, let this Sag full moon inspire you to dream bigger.
Taurus
This could be an especially transformative full moon for you, Taurus, as it makes its way into your eighth house of rebirth and intimacy. Not to mention, Mars is squaring up with your sign, causing some tension and potential motivation issues. But now? You have a chance to focus on your closest relationships.
The eighth house largely deals with intimacy, as well as shared resources. With the moon in freedom-loving Sag, you could find new ways of relating to intimacy, but there's also the potential desire for freedom. Use your discernment, and listen to your gut.
Gemini
This full moon is in your opposite sign of Sagittarius, Gemini, which means it's spotlighting your seventh house of partnerships and long-term commitment. With Mars syncing up with this moon, relationship issues that have been simmering could come to the surface, so be sure to communicate tactfully.
Of course, this moon could also encourage you to commit more seriously to your partner. If you're single, you might feel the urge to start dating again, or take things to the next level with your situationship. The ball is in your court!
Cancer
You have a chance to revamp your routine under this full moon, Cancer, as it illuminates your sixth house of self-care, health, and habits. And with full moons being a time of culmination and release, it might just be time to ditch an old habit that isn't serving you anymore.
Sagittarius is all about trying new things and embracing the unknown, so this moon invites you to do things differently. Change can be scary—especially for someone as nostalgic and sentimental as you—but right now, it will feel invigorating.
Leo
This is a powerful moment for you, Leo, with the full moon in a fellow fire sign and Mars in your sign. The moon in Sagittarius is activating your fifth house of creativity, expression, and celebration—the very house associated with your sign—so don't be surprised if you're feeling excitable, if not downright flirtatious.
If you've been feeling any blocks around your own creativity or expression, this is an excellent chance to reclaim your power and let those blocks go; Embrace the boldest parts of yourself and let yourself shine.
Virgo
How are things on the home front, Virgo? This full moon in Sag squares up to your sun sign—a tense angle, to be sure—and lands in your fourth house of home and family. Whether something at home needs to change or be released entirely, now's your time to do it.
This could look like physically getting rid of old clutter (you'd love that, wouldn't you?), but it may also look like letting go of something in your home and family life that isn't working. In any case, embrace the homey vibes, and feel free to invite some friends in for a full moon gathering.
Libra
This could be an especially social full moon for you, Libra, as it spotlights your third house of communication and local networks. It's the perfect time for pre-summer festivities, and who knows? You might just meet some interesting new people. With the Sag energy behind this moon, the motto is to think big—and talk about it.
Under these Sag moonbeams, let yourself think and spark new conversations you normally might not have. If you're feeling resistant to share your thoughts and ideas, this moon asks you to be courageous and do it anyway—you never know where it might lead.
Scorpio
You have a chance to double down on your finances this full moon, Scorpio, as it lights up your second house of money, material security, and self-worth. If you've been neglecting your budget—or your own worth, for that matter—expect this full moon to give you the confidence to take control of these parts of your life.
Remember that you deserve everything you desire, and with free-wheeling Sagittarius at the helm, don't be afraid to get after it. Remain open to opportunities for investments or financial gain, and don't forget to stick to your budget.
Sagittarius
This is your full moon, Sagittarius, illuminating your first house of self-image and identity. It's the halfway point of the year since your birthday, so consider this a major checkpoint in this year's story. You could feel like you're turning a new leaf, or in some way, letting go of an old chapter. And in many ways, you are, as Mars in Leo backs you up with confidence.
You'll likely be even more magnetic now than usual, so lean into your innermost, bold Sag. This is a great time for you to revamp your image or pitch your ideas, so get into the manifesting spirit and start dreaming bigger.
Capricorn
This could be an especially heavy full moon for you, Capricorn, as it lands in your 12th house of closure, healing, and the subconscious. Full moons are always thought of as a time for release, but this time around, you might be feeling especially burdened. Now is your opportunity to both reflect on and release things like unconscious patterns or limiting beliefs.
Be honest with yourself if things come up (i.e., emotional baggage, old narratives, etc.), and pay close attention to your dreams as well. While it might not be a walk in the park, the fire of this Sag moon can be purifying and healing.
Aquarius
You're feeling inspired to expand your networks under these moonbeams, Aquarius, as it spotlights your 11th house of wider communities and humanitarianism. The best thing for you to do right now is put yourself out there. And with fiery Mars in Leo giving this moon a boost, you've got the confidence and courage to do so.
Allow yourself to enjoy your communities, but if certain people aren't clicking with you anymore, take note of that too. In any case, you have an opportunity to widen your reach—and potentially get involved in a new team—this full moon.
Pisces
Things at work could get interesting under this Sag full moon, Pisces, as it makes its way through your 10th house of public image, destiny, and career. If you've been working on a project or building up your portfolio, you could finally reap those rewards. With Sag bringing the luck and growth, and Mars in Leo bringing the motivation and confidence, you can dare to dream big.
Don't be afraid to go after what you're looking for at work, whether that's a promotion or pivoting to a new job altogether. The floor is yours and people will be paying attention.
The takeaway
With the expansive and independent energy of this Sagittarius full moon, we'll all be feeling inspired to try things differently—and perhaps more boldly. No matter your zodiac sign, remember that if there's anything Sag is about, it's having a good time.