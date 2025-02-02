Advertisement
February Has Arrived & This Month's Horoscope Has Plenty Of Surprises In Store
Extended retrogrades wrap up this month
After four long months, generous Jupiter ends its retrograde in Gemini on February 4, bringing back positivity and improving communication. And on February 23, aggro Mars ends a backspin that began on December 6 in Leo, then worsened when it slipped into Cancer on January 6.
Mars is in "fall" in Cancer, its least favorite place in the zodiac to be, and when you throw in a retrograde, it's an astrological no-brainer to explain the heaviness, anger, passive-aggressiveness and outright cruelty that's been going around since the start of 2025.
While Mars will remain in Cancer until April 18, here's hoping people will find healthier ways to process and express their feelings once Mars turns direct.
In the meantime, Aquarius season can help us find our common humanity until February 18
Band together with compassionate, kindhearted people, and you'll find that collectively, you have many of the resources that everyone needs to thrive. With Pluto now firmly in Aquarius until January 2044, creating independent pods with your people will become the new normal.
The February 12 Leo full moon kicks off an early Valentine's Day and emboldens you to live—and love—out loud. If you and a certain someone have coyly circled each other, this could be the day you cop to your attraction.
Pisces season sets the stage for romance a week later, on February 18. But the real day that opens the floodgates of empathy and soul-stirring connection is February 27, when the Pisces new moon is joined by the Sun, Mercury, Saturn, Neptune, and the Lunar North Node.
Venus in Aries makes you H-O-T-T-O-G-O!
Seductive Venus fire-spins into the bold and brash sign of Aries, heating things up in the Ram’s realm from February 4 to March 27.
Love is lit during this longer-than-usual cycle, but it also comes with a flame-orange warning flag: On March 1, Venus retrograde begins. These six weeks could tamp down some of the bold, impulsive energy that the love planet's typical tour through Aries brings. Fortunately, there’s the entire month of February to relish Venus in direct motion!
Love may spark quickly and extinguish just as fast in this fire sign. But don't shy away from the thrill. If your romantic life has slowed to a standstill, Venus in fearless Aries reignites your courage.
Note that in the impetuous sign of Aries, Venus finds herself in "detriment," making it tough for the planet of slow seduction to keep a semblance of cool. Unexpected (and intense!) attractions might catch you off-guard. If you’re already spoken for, there's no need to act on these impulses. Try to channel that vibrant energy back to your S.O.
Jupiter retrograde ends & so does the double-talk
After five months of frustrating detours and mental chess games, the road to truth is in sight again. Also on February 4, maximizer Jupiter powers forward in clever, communicative Gemini, where it’s been retrograde since October 9, 2024.
In the wake of months of introspective rewiring, you may find that you have copious wisdom to share. Plug into articulate Jupiter-in-Gemini to write an article, record a podcast, or revive a once-lively group chat. Curiosity may have led you astray since October, but starting this month, it could pave the way to a vibrant social life or a new hobby that you’ve always wanted to try.
Don’t be shy about striking up conversations! Tag-team efforts are blessed with the mighty planet’s powers. This is your cosmic cue to think big and assert yourself boldly (well, once you have all the facts). Jupiter in Gemini can amplify your voice and help you reach a global crowd.
February's full moon in Leo is courage unleashed
February 12 marks the annual full moon in wholehearted Leo, which emboldens you to live—and love—out loud. Be audacious with your style choices and shameless with the PDA. If you and a certain someone have coyly circled each other, this could be the day you cop to your attraction.
The playful, theatrical energy of the day can be fun but don’t be performative at the expense of forging a deeper, emotional connection.
With the full moon forming a tense square to unpredictable Uranus and opposing loose-lipped Mercury, be strategic about what you share. If you’re divulging personal details to a new friend or unveiling a work project, hold a few details back as you build trust.
Let yourself get swept away this Valentine's Day!
Flirty Mercury sets sail in fantasy-fueled Pisces, drifting through this imaginative sign’s waters for a solid month. As the messenger planet cranks up the volume on your intuition, you could download all sorts of divine inspiration, from song lyrics to the vision of an installation art piece.
Your subconscious will be buzzing, especially after dark. Make time for candlelight meditations, sound baths, and any activities that relax your mind so you can receive messages and insights.
Deep intuition & creativity arrive with Pisces Season
The sun casts its line in the watery realm of the Fish, awakening waves of empathy, creativity, and intuition, beginning February 18. Compassion reigns supreme for the coming four weeks of Pisces season, a welcome shift after the coolly detached energy of Aquarius season. Forget what the algorithms are serving and tune in to your own soul wisdom.
This is a time for dreaming, dancing, and flowing with the natural current of the universe—and that requires deep surrender to the unknown.
Faith may be tested while the sun tours this elusive sign since things may not be as they initially appear. During this time, work to cultivate substantial connections rather than fleeting, surface-level interactions. Boundaries can get blurry, so take time to feel your way into situations, making sure that they really do work for you before saying "yes."
Mars retrograde ends in homey Cancer
If your 2025 hygge season’s been hectic, blame it on aggravating Mars. Since December 6, 2024, the energizer planet has been buried in a frustrating retrograde—in homespun Cancer, no less. On February 23, the red planet resumes forward motion, dialing down that frenetic energy.
For the final stretch of winter, set up the craft table and mix up some craft cocktails, as you get into the spirit of cold-weather communing.
Vanquish the tension under your roof by decluttering, redecorating, and making sure everyone has enough space to do their thing. The red planet’s motivational influence may inspire a home-based business or a pre-spring fitness challenge with roommates and relatives. If cabin fever fans the flames of conflict, here’s your cue to escape to the slopes or maybe to the beach!
Tap into your mystical energy on the Pisces new moon
The year’s only new moon in Pisces opens up a portal to the divine on February 27, marking one of 2025’s most potent days. Find at least a few moments during the day to settle into a serene spot, tune out the 3D world and connect to your inner voice.
Whatever bubbles up in your imagination is worth taking note.