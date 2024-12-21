Skip to Content
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Features Holiday Happenings—With The Potential For Ego Clashes

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
December 21, 2024
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
December 21, 2024
The holidays are officially here—but so too is the potential for ruffled feathers, thanks to this week's astrological forecast. Here's your horoscope.

Falalala, huh? Jupiter squares Saturn on Christmas Eve, complicating plans

Perfectionism alert! Twice this year, expansive Jupiter and restrictive Saturn clash, getting tangled in a tense 90-degree square—first on August 19, then again this Tuesday, December 24.

At peak holiday season, you could get so caught up in the microscopic details of your planning that you lose sight of the big picture. Scale back if your plans have gotten overly ambitious.

Cross a few stray names off your gifting list if your relationships aren’t super tight. Tune in to the spirit of joyful togetherness instead of fixating on all the stuff you need to get done or the Christmas Eve pre-celebration stress. Hosting all by yourself? Ask for help!

Then, Mercury tangoes with Jupiter on Thursday and Saturn on Friday

For the third time since November, mouthy Mercury and outspoken Jupiter oppose each other this Thursday, December 26, making everyone act like a know-it-all.

The post-Christmas cacophony can deck the halls with a few too many opinions. Double down on your filters and tact, as you’re liable to put your foot in your mouth. Teasing someone could touch a nerve, so hold off on the personal jokes, even if you mean no harm. You never know what someone’s triggers are.

Friday the 27th brings another set of challenges for communication as Mercury butts heads with rigid Saturn for the second time this month. People could be critical or demanding, and you may need to set clear conversational boundaries. If you’re with relatives, it might take a few attempts before your gentle but firm limits are respected.

Your social interactions can benefit from this, too. Let the squad know your preferences so you don’t end up playing “adult in the room” or designated driver for an irresponsible friend. Feel no guilt leaving a draining or disruptive person off the guest list.

Love planet Venus battles chaotic Uranus on Saturday

Relationship goals interrupted? Right before the calendar turns, rebellious Uranus barges in to stir the pot. The effect can be jarring, leaving you confused about what you really want. But consider it a reminder not to sideline individuality just to be part of a couple.

If it means losing yourself or feeling stifled, this connection might not be worth the price of admission. Can you stay true to yourself and still live “happily ever after”? Get authentic and you’ll find out.

Wounded healer asteroid Chiron turns direct in Aries on Sunday

Stop playing the martyr and stand up for yourself! You’ll get a confidence boost as healing comet Chiron rockets forward in firestarter Aries, ending a retrograde that started on July 26.

Just beware of the temptation to blow up if you feel a surge of suppressed resentment. While Chiron wheeled backward through Aries, passive-aggressive barbs and sneering put-downs may have been people’s best defense. Now that Chiron’s back in forward motion, be mindful of the fine line between assertiveness and aggression.

Chiron also has incredible healing powers, so unlock its potential (the Chiron symbol is a key!) and turn anger into purpose and passion.

Check out your personal weekly horoscope here.

The AstroTwins

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

