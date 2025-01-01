Advertisement
The First Month Of The Year Has Arrived—Here's Your January Horoscope
As 2025 dawns, the moon holds court in disciplined Capricorn, igniting everyone’s ambitions.
Hopefully you tapped your ideas quickly into your Notes app while refilling the bubbly, or captured them in a voice memo before bed. The moon shifts into idealistic Aquarius on New Year's Day (and the day after) giving you a chance to ruminate on your ideas, or vision-board them, before getting back to your routines and leaving them in the memories of the New Year's Eve ball drop.
The good news: Capricorn season extends until January 19, so you’re not going to lose your momentum on your supersized visions easily.
There's something to propel you in your January 2025 horoscope!
Mind your mood while Mars retrogrades
While you're mapping out how to crush 2025, be mindful not to say the quiet part out loud.
On January 6, the red planet goes into “silent simmer” mode, as it retreats into Cancer for the rest of its backspin, until February 23.
Sensitivities are going to be heightened and you may feel like you’re wading through a minefield of mixed messages. Cut stressful people a wide berth and bring awareness to the emotional energy you bring into a room.
Moods are especially contagious now, and it’s easy to get passive-aggressive instead of being direct. Strong emotions could surge up around family, especially if you’re navigating complex dynamics that reared up over the holidays.
Destiny calling: The lunar nodes shift on January 11
For the first time since December 2007, the destiny-driven lunar North Node sets sail on a fantastic voyage through Pisces. From January 11 until July 26, 2026, the veil will be thin, which could bring a global (and personal) spiritual awakening.
Across the zodiac wheel, the lunar South Node hunkers down in analytical Virgo, bringing common sense to the equation. As magical as the tidal wave of Pisces energy can be, we will need periodic reality checks during this 18-month transit. Virgo's systems and routines support the free-flowing enchantment of Pisces.
Both Virgo and Pisces are associated with healing. Give your body and soul some love.
The first full moon of 2025 is in cozy Cancer
It’s peak cozy season on January 13 as the first full moon of 2025 glows in warm-fuzzy Cancer.
Emotions that have been simmering below the surface may spill out under these stirring moonbeams. The full moon cuts a close connection to retrograde Mars, dialing up the intensity level of your exchanges.
Be gentle when delivering feedback to avoid bruised egos or ruffled feathers. Under Cancer’s domestic influence, home life is equally top of mind.
First major project of the New Year? Redoing your closets, updating your bedroom furniture—or changing your address entirely?!
Group hug? The Sun shifts to Aquarius on January 19
The Sun beams into communal Aquarius, the sign of collective and humanitarian efforts, on January 19. This is peak season for activism, and there's no shortage of important causes to rally behind in 2025. How can you make your corner of the world a safer, more egalitarian place for all?
The Sun in "one love" Aquarius shines a light on innovative solutions. Crowdfunding, crowdsourcing, or any pooling of resources gets a thumbs up now.
This sign also rules science and technology, making it chic to be a geek. If you're sitting on an idea for an invention or an idea for a must-have app, start talking to the people who can help bring it to life. Aquarius season energy says, "If you can visualize it, you can do it."
Bye, Dragon, Hello: Year of the Snake, on January 29
The Aquarius new moon on January 29 marks the beginning of the new lunar year: The Year of the Snake.
We say goodbye to the Wood Dragon and hand the magic stick to 2025's reigning creature, the seductive Wood Snake. This is the second of the two-year wood element cycle, which puts emphasis on growth and cultivating our natural gifts until February 17, 2026!
Add romantic and artistic gifts to that list! The Snake is ruled by luscious, beauty-loving Venus, a far tamer vibe than the warring Mars energy that the Dragon brought. Send up the prayers for peace!
As January ends, so does Uranus retrograde
After a five month retrograde that began on September 1, shock-jock Uranus wakes up on January 30. As the planetary innovator makes a U-Turn in money-minded Taurus, opportunities to improve your economic status could crop up everywhere.
Don’t get stuck on projects that aren’t clicking into place. Business opportunities could arise when you’re out doing mundane tasks like picking up your coffee or chatting up another parent at a PTA meeting.
No matter what you do for a living, keep your mind open to boundary-pushing and edgy possibilities. Pursuing one of them could lead to quite the bounty in the days ahead. Let’s go!
