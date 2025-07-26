Advertisement
Chiron Spins Retrograde This Week & Venus Moves Into Cancer — Here's Your Horoscope
Heal and deal: Chiron slips into a five-month retrograde this Wednesday
If you’ve been feeling silenced, thwarted, or resentful, this period provides an important window for introspection. Are you using the power of your voice to dominate others? If you’ve been playing a game of “the person who speaks the loudest wins,” switch your strategy to active listening, where the goal is to understand rather than respond.
For those who feel perpetually talked over, this retrograde gets you closer to the core of any confidence issues that may be standing in the way of your self-expression.
Nesting instincts unleashed: Venus gets cozy in Cancer later on Wednesday until August 25
Nostalgia gets romantic starting Wednesday, July 30, as love planet Venus sails out of Gemini’s cerebral port and into Cancer’s sentimental waters. After three weeks of overthinking every move, surrender and let your emotions take the helm.
During this warm-fuzzy phase, you may find yourself craving nurturing and comfort. Stay in rather than booking every spare moment with social activities. Private, relaxed moments allow you to connect to friends, lovers, or your S.O. in the intimate style that Cancer prefers.
Couples could find a shared focus turning to domestic matters, whether you’re exchanging keys, pondering a renovation, or shopping for an apartment (all things best done after Mercury turns direct on August 11). Be mindful not to bring too much caretaking into your romantic connections if you don’t want to go from “hot mama” to “mother hen” in your partner’s eyes.
The Sun shines into Mercury retrograde’s “den of iniquity” on Thursday
Say what? As the Leo Sun bangs into Mercury retrograde in Leo, pride and egos are on full display, which could turn even the most basic communication into an epic power struggle. (“Did that junior exec seriously just ask me to get him a coffee?”)
Hold off on making any pitches if you can, but if that’s not an option, run a thorough LinkedIn and Google search on the people you’re presenting to, noting who’s in charge of what. Green lights could turn red fast if you threaten people’s authority or make them feel “less than” in any way.
Keep confidential info under wraps during Friday’s quarter moon in Scorpio
To share or not to share? Today’s equalizing Scorpio quarter moon helps you figure out what’s worth revealing and what’s better left unsaid. If you’re too cryptic, it might frustrate people who are trying to get a clear read on you—and that, in turn, can make you seem less trustworthy.
On the flip side, you don’t want to flood people by oversharing. Try to strike a balance between coming across as approachable and discerning. Let people earn your confidence gradually, but don’t be so guarded that they feel like they need to jump through hoops to get close!
Love on the rocks? Venus in Cancer clashes with Saturn and Neptune in Aries on Friday
Avoid relying on assumptions this Friday as Venus in sensitive Cancer clashes with authoritative Saturn and nebulous Neptune in feisty Aries. Attempts to read between the lines will only leave you feeling confused and upset.
Whether it’s romantic or business-related, take stock: Are you both on the same page about where you’re heading together? If one of you feels burdened with doing all the emotional (or literal) heavy lifting, don’t move forward without addressing it first. It’s crucial that both parties feel heard and supported, but ease into any potentially tense discussions.
The frustration you’ve been carrying could be breaking news to the other person who thought everything was fine. If you want to clear the air, be sure to extend the benefit of the doubt.
Mixed signals and muddled messages could also be part of today’s already-complex forecast. Attempts to launch a charm offensive could backfire, causing people to feel like you’re giving them a hard sell.
If you’re seeking advice, make sure you’re soliciting opinions from people with actual experience. The cacophony of hot takes could be downright overwhelming. Here’s a thought: Keep some things to yourself and let them marinate. Remember, feelings are fleeting and usually aren’t the whole story.