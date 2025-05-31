Advertisement
The Tides Of Love Are Changing This Week, Astrologers Say—Here's Your Horoscope
Inspect and protect under the quarter moon in Virgo this Monday, June 2
Grab the magnifying glass and take a closer look. With the waxing quarter moon in discerning Virgo, every flaw and imperfection that might have slipped past you earlier is now coming into sharp focus.
Last week’s Gemini new moon may have sparked a flurry of new ideas; now it’s time to back up the best of them with a practical plan. Fine-tune your strategy and put a step-by-step strategy in place. Before you finalize anything, take the time to carefully review your work and ensure that it’s polished to perfection.
Since Virgo also rules health and wellness, it’s the perfect moment to start introducing clean and green habits into your pre-summer routine. Let this cosmic energy support your journey to a healthier, more organized lifestyle.
Venus finally leaves Aries and comes home to Taurus on Friday, June 6
The planet of love has spent much of 2025 in Aries, an uncomfortable “detriment” position that has made it hard for many to settle into the romantic spirit. But that all changes on Friday.
This is the time to indulge in life’s earthy pleasures, from plant-based meals to the vivid hues of seasonal flowers. Pamper yourself and spoil those you love because "too much of a good thing" feels just right under Taurus’s influence.
Relationships can also deepen and become more serious during this stabilizing transit since Taurus’s traditional energy encourages lasting connections and grounded commitments.
Mercury in Gemini gets loud with Jupiter on Sunday, June 8
The cosmic muse is coming through the loudspeaker as communicator Mercury teams up with expansive Jupiter in curious Gemini. With these two effervescent planets joining forces, your words will flow effortlessly, making it a breeze to get conversations started.
Ask plenty of thoughtful questions and be sure to open up and share what's on your mind. You never know where a kindred spirit connection might lead.
Skip the small talk and dive into broad, intellectual conversations. You’re in for a meeting of the minds that could spark something truly special.
A softer energy comes through Sunday evening as Mercury settles into Cancer until July 4
Clarify your boundaries and keep personal intel under wraps. With communicator Mercury nesting in sentimental Cancer for the next few weeks, extreme privacy is the best policy.
Take time to create a solid emotional bond with people before revealing your innermost thoughts. If you’ve been pondering a social media break, consider taking the month of June off from scrolling and posting. (Your meals will still be memorable even if you don’t share them with the world!)
Channel your energy into zhushing your space to make it both streamlined and cozy. Make a gallery wall of cherished family photos, update to smart gadgets and liven up rooms with verdant houseplants and colorful textiles.