There's A Super New Moon In Gemini Coming—Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know
It's officially Gemini season, and that means we have a new moon on the horizon to look forward to. This Gemini new moon will be exact on Monday, May 26, at 11:02 p.m. EDT, and it will also be a supermoon, making it even more potent than usual.
But depending on where this moon lands in your chart, we all have something different to expect. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising signs.
Aries
Feeling chatty, Aries? As the Gemini new moon activates your third house of communication and information (the house associated with Gemini) you're absolutely buzzing with new ideas. It's perfect timing for this social season, so use the energy of this new moon to connect with those in your local neighborhoods and keep an open mind.
And don't forget, Venus in your sign right now too; You could be extra attractive to others right now, so don't be afraid to put yourself out there.
Taurus
This Gemini new moon is a great opportunity to check in with your finances, Taurus, as it activates your second house of money and material resources. You might make a new investment, or even get a raise at work—and if things aren't going well on the money front, you can use this new moon to start fresh.
It might be high time to refine your budget, or check in with any habits that are hindering your wallet. You understand the value of practicalities, Taurus, so balance it with your desire for luxury.
Gemini
With the moon in your sign, Gemini, this energy is all about you. It's amping up your first house of self and identity, so you could feel like you're at a checkpoint of sorts. It is your birthday season after all, and your next chapter is definitely beginning.
Jupiter, the planet of growth and expansion, has been in your sign for the past year, and will be moving on to Cancer on June 9. Use these next couple weeks to catapult yourself into this next chapter with confidence. The wind is at your sails!
Cancer
This could be a moodier moon than usual for you, Cancer, as it makes its way through your 12th house of endings, closure, and the subconscious. New moons are typically a time to start fresh, but for you this time around, it's encouraging introspection and solitude.
The 12th house has a mystical quality to it, so you'll definitely want to pay attention to your dreams on the nights around the new moon. Spiritual messages can come through as well, with your intuition heightened, so make note of any signs or "downloads" that come to you.
Leo
You have no problem with shining, Leo, and the good news is, this Gemini new moon is keying up your 11th house of larger community and networks. As calendars start to fill up with the anticipation of summer, this is a perfect opportunity for you to show up for something bigger than yourself.
The 11th house has strong humanitarian energy, and this new moon is asking for you to tap into your humanitarian side in new ways. Gemini is the sign of the twins, after all, so there's nothing they love more than a little camaraderie.
Virgo
It's time for you to make some career moves, Virgo, with this potent Gemini new moon fueling your 10th house of career and public image. Whether you've been looking for more recognition at work, a promotion, or even a new job altogether, this is your chance to go for it.
You could wield extra influence at this time, so don't be afraid to widen your audience. This is a powerful time for you to get serious about your career path, and the energy of this moon will have you brimming with inspiration.
Libra
It's time to shatter the glass ceiling, Libra, with the Gemini new moon making its way through your ninth house of growth and expansion. You might feel like trying something new over under this lunar lift, whether that's meeting new people, taking up a new course, or even traveling somewhere new.
Whatever the case may be, this moon is about pushing yourself out of your comfort zone and into the unknown. Don't be surprised if you're feeling more philosophical, and in fact, you'd do well to lean into it.
Scorpio
You're all too familiar with the energy of the eighth house, Scorpio, which is all about transformation, intimacy, and shared resources. It's the house associated with your sign, but for you, it's ruled by Gemini.
Under this new moon, you're being called to take a fresh approach to intimacy and vulnerability, both with yourself and others. You've never been afraid of the depths, but sometimes it can be difficult for you to open up. Right now, opening up is exactly what you're intended to do, as it can be a catalyst for rebirth.
Sagittarius
Gemini is your opposite sign, Sagittarius, which means this Gemini new moon is activating your seventh house of relationships and long-term commitments. You could make a new, potentially long-term connection under this moon, or even strengthen an existing one.
The seventh house also speaks to business contracts and partnerships, so it's not just about romantic relationships. Keep your eyes open for business opportunities that could come with future rewards, whether that's teaming up with another entrepreneur or working on a collaborative project.
Capricorn
It's time to tend to your own garden, Capricorn, with this Gemini super new moon making its way through your sixth house of health, self-care, and routine. You tend to be all-work-no-play, but even you are susceptible to burnout sometimes.
This new moon is reminding you about the importance of taking care of yourself. You can't pour from an empty cup, after all, so get clear on which habits are supporting your goals. Stick to the ones that do, and while you're at it, you can use this energy to pick up a new healthy habit like meditating or journaling.
Aquarius
Feeling creative, Aquarius? As the Gemini super new moon activates your fifth house of creativity and self-expression, you have full permission to be 100% yourself. You can powerfully channel your artistic side under this moon, and it might even have you feeling flirtier than usual.
The fifth house is the house of fertility, after all—so bear that in mind. Ultimately, this is a lighthearted and joyful new moon for you, and you can share that joy with others through your creations, or your own presence.
Pisces
While Gemini might be known as the most social sign, Pisces, this new moon is landing in your fourth house of home and family. As such, you might be feeling like tending to matters at home over going out and hitting the town—and there's nothing wrong with that!
New moons are a time to start fresh, so you have an opportunity to refresh the energy in your home (or with family members) through honest communication and open-mindedness. You and Gemini share in your adaptable natures, so lean into appreciation for different perspectives at home.
The takeaway
The curious and social energy of this new moon comes just in time for warmer weather and busier social calendars. It should feel like a breath of fresh air no matter your zodiac sign, and with a new moon ritual or two, we'll all be feeling restored.