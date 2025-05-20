Advertisement
Here's What You Need To Know For The Gemini New Moon + How To Work With It
As we say goodbye to Taurus season and hello to Gemini, that can only mean one thing: We have a Gemini new moon on the horizon.
New moons are always a time for setting intentions and planting seeds, and with this new moon in curious Gemini, it should feel like a breath of fresh air.
Here's what to know about this new moon, plus three rituals to work with it, according to astrologers.
The astrology behind May's new moon
The new moon will be exact on Monday, May 26, at 11:02 p.m. EDT, and this time around, it's in the sign of social and chatty Gemini. This moon will also be a supermoon, so we can all expect to feel its effects even more than usual.
As the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, this potent supermoon could spark exciting synergies with friends old and new. "Cooperative, communicative vibes are in the air," they say, "so ride the wave!"
Not to mention, the twins note that Neptune and Saturn are at a friendly angle to la luna during this new moon, which could guide you toward collaborators who bring a rare mix of imagination and stability. "And you'll have no trouble magnetizing them, thanks to supportive beams from seductive Pluto and friendly Mercury," they add.
All in all? The vibe of this moon is light and fun—a welcome change of pace from the somewhat heavy energy we've been working with the past couple of months. Here's how to work with it.
3 rituals to work with it
Write down intentions & affirmations
With the new moon in air sign Gemini, it's the perfect opportunity to set some clear and thought-out intentions—and write them down while you're at it!
Along with your intentions, come up with related affirmations to pair with them. For example, if your intention is to get back into your fitness routine this summer, you might write, "I am back at the gym and feeling so strong."
Don't forget to take aligned action with whatever you write down!
Host a new moon circle
According to the twins, Gemini new moons are all about conversation, air, information, knowledge, and socializing. So, what better time than now to host a new moon circle?
Gather up some of your closest like-minded friends for an evening of intention setting and community. Here's our guide to new moon circles for more inspiration!
Pull a tarot spread
Lastly, it's always a good idea to check in with your tarot cards to get more clarity around what this new moon could mean for you. Here's a simple four-card spread to try yourself:
- What has been leaving my life since the Gemini full moon last December?
- What is beginning or starting in my life under this new moon?
- Where could I use more of Gemini's curiosity and adaptability?
- What is my focus leading up to the next full moon in two weeks?
The takeaway
This Gemini new moon reminds us all of the joy we can find when we stay open to new experiences, people, and ideas. However you spend this moon, keep in mind that Gemini's biggest priority is learning about and experiencing all that life has to offer.