Your August Horoscope Brings The Lion's Gate Portal, Virgo Season & More
August is a month of pivotal shifts, energetic recalibrations and bold declarations. With the Sun blazing through radiant Leo until August 22, personal expression takes center stage.
But with Mercury still retrograde until August 11, the skies remind you to rehearse before we perform. Delays and do-overs can be blessings in disguise, a chance to refine your message before sharing it with the world.
Here's your monthly horoscope.
On August 6, warrior Mars enters peacemaker Libra until September 22
The conflicts raging through so many nations could hit another crisis point, as Mars is in detriment, or "debilitated," in Libra. Since the energy between planet and zodiac sign is not an easy match, we’ll collectively feel this tension.
On an individual level, where have you been stuffing down anger or resentment to keep the peace? Avoiding conflict is no longer an option. That said, some people may just spray their anger at the nearest target or scapegoat. During Mars in Libra, we all need to channel our outrage with intention.
What outcome would you like to see as you negotiate and navigate conflict? How can you use your passion and righteous indignation for the collective good? Early August is a pivotal time to explore that.
We’re in the peak of the Lion’s Gate
The Lion's Gate portal is a yearly cycle that happens every summer between July 28 and August 12, when fixed star Sirius (AKA the “spiritual Sun”) rises in the summer sky and aligns with Orion’s Belt and the Earth.
Sirius is the brightest visible star in our sky because of its close proximity to the Earth. It’s one of the “fixed” stars, meaning we always locate it at 14-degrees Cancer in the tropical zodiac.
In Ancient Egypt, the Lion’s Gate season marked the yearly flooding of the Nile. As Sirius became visible on the Eastern horizon before sunrise, the Egyptians celebrated their version of a New Year and the start of their agricultural cycle.
While much has shifted since then, mystics still regard this time as a Spiritual New Year. And in 2025, the Lion’s Gate portal peaks on August 8 against a rare and powerful planetary backdrop; This year, global ambassador Jupiter will be a stone’s throw away from Sirius at 13 degrees Cancer, amplifying the call for our common humanity.
On August 12, both Jupiter and Venus will be at 14 degrees Cancer
Jupiter and Venus will be making an exact conjunction to Sirius right as the Lion's Gate portal is closing. These two planets are known as the “great benefics” in astrology, thanks to their positive and helpful influence. They unite once a year to spread hope, but only in Cancer every 12 years.
Their alignment with Sirius is even more unusual. As war, genocide, and divisiveness rage on this planet, we need Venus and Jupiter’s help more than ever. Can this cosmic alignment bring a much-needed miracle for global peace?
The call to come together continues all weekend
Just one day later, on August 9, the Aquarius full moon shines a spotlight on innovation, social movements, and individual courage. In sync with the full moon, a powerful Grand Air Trine between alchemical Pluto, driven Mars, and changemaker Uranus is underway, injecting wild-card energy into a day already supercharged with cosmic activation.
Uranus and Pluto are forming a Minor Grand Trine (known as “the talent triangle”) with Saturn and Neptune in Aries. Altogether, these five planets will create an auspicious “kite” formation that fans the flames of change. Are we ready to rise to the challenge?
Once Virgo season begins on August 22, the tempo shifts from performative to practical
The Virgo new moon on August 23 is the first of two new moons in this detail-driven sign, offering a rare opportunity to edit, upgrade, and recalibrate everything from routines to relationships.
Love gets layered, too. Venus finishes her gentle tour of Cancer on August 25, emphasizing emotional safety and loyalty, before strutting into Leo and reigniting confidence, magnetism, and dramatic declarations. This also marks the end of Mercury retrograde’s shadow period (AKA “retroshade”).
Whether in love, work or life, August 2025 dares us to choose courage over comfort and co-creation over control.