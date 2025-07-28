Advertisement
Mercury Is Retrograde In Leo For Three Weeks This Summer — Here's What To Know
Mercury retrograde tends to get a bad reputation—and understandably so. It's known for causing miscommunications, technical difficulties, travel delays, and more, so it's no wonder we tend to shudder at the mention of it.
But Mercury retrogrades can also offer us a valuable opportunity to slow down, reassess, and check ourselves where necessary. This summer, we have one Mercury retrograde in fiery Leo to contend with, and how you work with it is ultimately up to you.
Depending on where Leo lands in your chart, we'll all be impacted by this retrograde a little differently. Here's what to know.
Mercury is retrograde until August 11
Mercury retrograde began just before Leo season on July 18, and it will remain retrograde until August 11, in the sign of loud and proud Leo.
As you may already know, Mercury is the planet that governs communication and information, so when it's in Leo, we all might be less reserved than usual. Of course, that doesn't mean our passion will necessarily be well received.
According to the AstroTwins, we’ll need to tame that flame and let things simmer—no matter how hot it gets this summer. They add that under this transit, it'll be better to fly under the radar than risk getting overexposed. As such, they recommend holding off on bold style choices and saving any risky cosmetic procedures until Mercury retrograde ends.
Of course, there is also the risk of being too low-key. "Don’t let opportunities slip by out of fear or insecurity," the twins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, adding, "Conflict resolution will be challenging, and blame-shifting could backfire. The best way to navigate this turbulent phase is to stay humble and keep your heart open—without being overly trusting, too soon."
What Mercury retrograde in Leo means for your zodiac sign
Depending on where Leo lands in your chart, we'll each be impacted by this Mercury retrograde differently. Based on your rising sign (which determines the houses of your chart), here's what Mercury retrograde is impacting for you:
- Aries rising: Fifth house of creativity, passion, and self-expression
- Taurus rising: Fourth house of home, family, and emotional security
- Gemini rising: Third house of communication, information, and local community
- Cancer rising: Second house of money, material resources, and self-worth
- Leo rising: First house of self-image and identity
- Virgo rising: 12th house of subconscious beliefs, spirituality, and emotional closure
- Libra rising: 11th house of humanitarianism, larger communities, and networks
- Scorpio rising: 10th house of career, destiny, and public image
- Sagittarius rising: Ninth house of wisdom, philosophy, and higher learning
- Capricorn rising: Eighth house of intimacy, vulnerability, and shared resources
- Aquarius rising: Seventh house of long-term/contractual relationships and business partnerships
- Pisces rising: Sixth house of habits, routines, and health
The takeaway
If there's anything Leo is known for, it's being a dramatic and proud sign who isn't afraid to take up the spotlight. With Mercury retrograde in Leo, we'll all be feeling the urge to speak our minds—so just watch out for those classic retrograde miscommunications. And no matter your zodiac sign, remember to slow down and think before you say something you might regret.