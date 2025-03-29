Advertisement
The First Week Of April Brings A Cancer Quarter Moon & A Venus-Mars Trine
Stop or go? Thursday’s Mars-Saturn trine helps you find the right pace
With Mars in Cancer joining forces with Saturn in Pisces, your intuition and emotional depth are your secret weapons.
Mars in Cancer encourages you to protect what you cherish and advance with care, while Saturn in Pisces adds a layer of spiritual wisdom, urging you to trust your instincts.
This cosmic combo allows you to tap into the subtle undercurrents of any situation. Instead of rushing forward, feel your way through the pros and cons, letting your intuition guide your next steps. Take a calculated risk that aligns with your emotional truth—you’ll know when the timing feels just right.
Spice up your domestic game with Thursday’s quarter moon in Cancer
Feeling like your bedroom is more of a snore than a sanctuary? Tired of cooking up the same old soups and roasted root veggies? It’s time to add some zest to your nest!
The waxing quarter moon in cozy Cancer is here to awaken your inner Nate Berkus and inspire a mini home makeover. But before you start knocking down walls, remember that this lunar phase is too brief for major renovations. Instead, think small but impactful—like a fresh coat of paint, rearranging your living room, or tackling that overdue closet clean-out.
If you’re on the hunt for a new home, start scouring Zillow or exploring neighborhoods that catch your eye. Pay attention to the amenities and attractions that align with your optimal lifestyle. With la luna lighting the way, you might just stumble upon a listing that ticks all your boxes.
Lovebirds Venus & Mars form their second of three titillating trines on Sunday
Set aside those attachment fears and open yourself up to deeper intimacy today, as the love planets canoodle in sensual water signs.
This is their second of three nostalgic trines while Mars is in Cancer and Venus is in Pisces, but there’s a twist; When they last met this way on January 25, Mars was retrograde, which could have churned up some self- protective defenses. This time around it’s Venus who’s on a reverse commute, which may obscure the clear signals that you’re attempting to send out.
A surefire recipe for romantic success? Lean into nostalgia. Scroll through old photos, get tickets to see a band you’ve both always loved.
If time permits, slip off for a couple nights to a place where you can both let your hair down and relax. If you’re single and looking, you might feel brave enough to shoot your shot with a crush that never got off the ground.